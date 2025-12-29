Peripherii Officially Launches Priamble™: The World's First Fashion-Forward Audio Earrings for Modern Women

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peripherii, the New York-based innovator in wearable technology, is proud to announce the official market launch of Priamble™, a line of audio earrings that seamlessly blend high-end jewelry with open-ear sound technology.

Acoustic Couture: Priamble™ by Peripherii merges high-end artisanal jewelry with 'invisible' open-ear audio technology. Pictured is the "Gita" gold and silver earring, allowing the wearer to stream podcasts, send texts, and take calls with zero ear-canal obstruction. (Photo Credit: Peripherii) Acoustic Couture: Priamble™ by Peripherii merges high-end artisanal jewelry with 'invisible' open-ear audio technology. Pictured is the "Gita" gold and silver earring, allowing the wearer to stream podcasts, send texts, and take calls with zero ear-canal obstruction. (Photo Credit: Peripherii)

Launched in November 2025, Priamble™ was created to solve a common frustration for women: the clash between style and utility. Unlike traditional earbuds that obstruct the ear and detract from a professional look, Priamble™ earrings allow users to stream podcasts, take calls, and access AI assistants while appearing as stylish, artisanal jewelry.

Because it meets every professional and social dress code, Priamble™ ensures technology is "at the ear" when needed. This allows a woman to move seamlessly through her day, confident she will not miss time-critical calls or notifications while remaining fully present in her environment.

"We aren't just selling a gadget; we are selling a story of empowerment and elegance," says Priti Moudgill, founder of Peripherii. "With Priamble™, we've created 'Acoustic Couture.' Our USP is the ability to stay connected and aware without sacrificing personal expression. These are earrings that can go to parties or board meetings without anyone lifting an eyebrow. They are made to be seen, and heard."

What Sets Priamble™ Apart:

Secure & Comfortable Fit: Designed for all-day wear, the clip-on styles offer a secure grip that won't fall out, solving the common "friction-anchored" issues of traditional earbuds.

Discreet Tech: Using precision engineering, audio components are tucked behind jewelry-grade materials, delivering sound directly to the ear without intrusive stems or bulky hardware.

Open-Ear Awareness: The design ensures wearers remain fully aware of their surroundings, making them ideal for urban professionals and social settings.

Artisanal Styles: The inaugural collection features six distinct styles, including the sculptural Promil, the bold Swati, and the expressive Gita, each named after the community of women who inspired the brand's journey.

Availability: Now shipping across the United States, Priamble™ is positioned as the premier "Tech-Luxury" gift of the 2025 holiday season.

Priamble™ Audio Earrings are currently available for purchase at https://peripherii.com/collections/priamble

About Peripherii: Peripherii is a New York-based design house dedicated to reimagining everyday essentials. By blending beauty, functionality, and innovation, Peripherii creates smart solutions that move seamlessly with the modern wearer.

Media Contact: Priti Moudgill Founder, Peripherii Inc. Phone: (929) 489-1067 Email: [email protected] Website: https://peripherii.com

