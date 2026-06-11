Periscan Returns to Make Automated Security Validation Self-Service

ORLANDO, Fla. and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Periscan, an early pioneer in continuous security validation, today announced its return as a self-service Automated Security Validation platform for exposure, controls, attack paths, AI applications, threat advisories, fixes, and evidence.

Periscan founder Sean Heiney

Founded in 2004 by Sean Heiney, Periscan was built around a thesis ahead of its time: security assessment should be automated, continuous, and attacker-informed. The original company gave customers a constant "hacker's-eye view" of their networks, supported early PCI compliance scanning, and was later acquired by Catbird Networks.

Periscan is also announcing Frontier Gateway, now in alpha, a control layer for safely connecting frontier cyber models to approved validation tools without giving those models direct network access. As Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's Trusted Access for Cyber / GPT-5.4-Cyber efforts show, advanced models are moving quickly into security analysis, vulnerability discovery, validation, and defensive workflows. Periscan is already building and testing workflows for frontier cyber models where models can analyze context and propose actions, while Periscan governs scope, tools, approvals, redaction, execution, audit, and evidence.

Security teams have more scanners, alerts, dashboards, tickets, and pentest reports than ever. But they still struggle to answer the questions that matter: What can compromise us? Would our controls catch it? What should we fix first? Did the fix work? Can we prove it?

Find the path. Validate the risk. Prove it's fixed.

The market is expanding quickly. MarketsandMarkets projects the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market to grow from $0.72 billion in 2024 to $2.40 billion by 2029, while Grand View Research estimates the exposure management market will grow from $3.3 billion in 2024 to $10.91 billion by 2030.

Yet much of the category remains packaged for enterprise buying cycles: long evaluations, heavy deployments, opaque pricing, and large annual contracts. Public marketplace pricing shows autonomous validation packages ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to more than $100,000 at larger asset bands, while large enterprise validation programs can become six- and seven-figure initiatives.

Periscan is taking a different path.

The company's first product motion, the Validation Snapshot, is designed to give teams proof before a full platform deployment: validated exposure paths, control observations, remediation priorities, verification plans, and evidence summaries. Customers can then expand into continuous exposure validation, BAS-lite control validation, AI app security validation, fix verification, evidence packs, internal runners, MSSP workflows, and threat advisory validation.

"Enterprise validation platforms proved the category," said Heiney. "But the next wave needs to be faster to start, easier to run continuously, and priced around what teams actually validate. Validation should be a normal security workflow."

Periscan is preparing for early access in 2026 at https://www.periscan.com.

Media Contact

Sean Heiney

Founder & CEO, Periscan

+1 (408) 320 0980

[email protected]

https://www.periscan.com

SOURCE Periscan, Inc.