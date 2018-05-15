Periscope Data Introduces Visual Data Discovery for Business

In the latest version of the Periscope Data platform, each business user will be able to receive direct access to current data sets, curated by their data analysts and data scientists, and customized to the needs of their line of business. With Periscope Data, business users can now visually explore the data they need — when they need it — to drive actionable insights and answer the critical questions they have today as well as any new or unexpected questions tomorrow. All with no complicated, proprietary markup languages, no repetitive data modeling and no waiting weeks or months.

To explore data sets, business users will interact with an easy to use, drag-and-drop interface that will make even the most complex data sets navigable to the least technical users in a company. These users will then find a variety of visualization options to quickly create rich, shareable dashboards, with confidence that their data is accurate, reliable and up-to-date.

"There's a large gap today between the powerful insights data teams uncover and the needs of the leaders that guide the business," said Harry Glaser, CEO and co-founder of Periscope Data. "Business users deserve an agile approach that lets them be hands-on in the data without requiring them to waste time learning complex markup languages or waiting weeks to see results. For the first time, business users will have the power to personally explore their data and answer the tough questions about their business, faster."

Data professionals' time is in high demand — they regularly fill up their days delivering customized reports to various teams across their business while business users grow impatient waiting for answers to their data questions. The new data discovery capabilities in Periscope address both audiences: business users can now access fresh and accurate datasets to get deep insights on their business. Meanwhile, data pros can free up more of their time to focus on complex, advanced analytics, while maintaining control and consistency of data use throughout their organization.

"This new functionality from Periscope Data will allow our marketing, content and business development teams to become more self-sufficient, so that basic requests for charts and involvement goes down," said Jaime Brugueras, Vice President, Data & Analytics at FloSports. "Many of them are experts at Excel and pivot tables but don't know SQL. Now, they will have a much more advanced way to help them create visuals, map data, and ultimately, achieve their team goals."

With more than 1,000 companies across the globe using its Unified Data Platform, Periscope Data has become a trusted single source of truth for data professionals and their teams. Periscope Data offers a truly connected platform – including complex analysis with SQL, Python and R together on one platform – to ingest, store, analyze, visualize and report on data in one place.

In addition to new data discovery capabilities, the latest release of Periscope Data includes:

Additional Python and R Support . Adds support for Python 3.6, adds additional Python libraries and R packages to enhance visualization capabilities for complex analysis, and increases the dataframe maximum size to 500MB.

. Adds support for Python 3.6, adds additional Python libraries and R packages to enhance visualization capabilities for complex analysis, and increases the dataframe maximum size to 500MB. Additional Control over Shared Dashboards. Makes sharing data with partners and external organizations effortless, without the headache of user management or central administration. Allows users to create shared dashboards with a single click and control access with a per-share password, where each password can be edited or revoked when needed.

Makes sharing data with partners and external organizations effortless, without the headache of user management or central administration. Allows users to create shared dashboards with a single click and control access with a per-share password, where each password can be edited or revoked when needed. Document-ready Dashboards. Ensures that dashboards are neatly-formatted with guidelines and page boundaries for printed and digital reports. Embedded markers now show you exactly where pages begin and end so that dashboards are polished and ready for insertion into documents and reporting systems the first time you create them.

Ensures that dashboards are neatly-formatted with guidelines and page boundaries for printed and digital reports. Embedded markers now show you exactly where pages begin and end so that dashboards are polished and ready for insertion into documents and reporting systems the first time you create them. Warnings on common SQL reference mistakes. Alerts users to ambiguous table references as well as SQL best practices when writing queries. This helps to surface errors and pitfalls early and assists analysts with ongoing development.

Alerts users to ambiguous table references as well as SQL best practices when writing queries. This helps to surface errors and pitfalls early and assists analysts with ongoing development. Tags for Organization. Enables your teams to quickly find the right information by extending searchable tags to Dashboards, Snippets, Views and Alerts

The latest version of Periscope Data is available now to Periscope Data users as part of select packages. Customers interested in adding the latest data discovery capabilities to their platform should contact their Periscope Data representative for details or learn more at https://www.periscopedata.com/features/data-discovery.

About Periscope Data

Periscope Data builds software that turns data teams into superheroes. Its Unified Data Platform is the industry's first to address the complete analytics lifecycle, allowing data teams to ingest, store, analyze, visualize and report on data all from one connected platform. This empowers them to collaborate and drive faster insight, while allowing businesses to foster a data-driven culture around a single source of truth. Periscope Data serves 1,000+ customers globally, including Adobe, Crunchbase, EY, Flexport, New Relic, Supercell, Tinder and ZipRecruiter.

