Perishable Goods Transportation Market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027, MPS to be a significant segment for the market growth - Technavio

Mar 27, 2023, 16:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The perishable goods transportation market in the US is estimated to grow by USD 1,873.75 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will progress at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (MPS, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and bakery and confectionery) and modes of transportation (air transportation, road transportation, and others). For comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - Request Sample report
Company Profiles
The report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Alliance Shippers Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Bay and Bay Transportation, Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Columbian Logistics Network, COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics, Hapag Lloyd AG, KLLM Transportation Services, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mara Labs Inc., Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Prime Fresh Handling LLC, Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., and VersaCold Logistics Services.
Vendor Offerings -
- Alliance Shippers Inc. - The company offers perishable goods transportation services such as arranging refrigerated shipments.
- Moller Maersk AS - The company offers perishable goods transportation services for pharmacies, fruits and vegetables, and fish and seafood.
- Bay and Bay Transportation - The company offers perishable goods transportation services such as refrigerated transportation.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Vendor Landscape
The perishable goods transportation market in the US is fragmented with the vendors competing with competitors and trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products
Market Dynamics
Major Drivers & Challenges- The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for processed food, growing end-user segments, and the growing popularity of reefer tracking. However, food safety issues are hindering market growth.
The rise in the level of disposable income has changed consumers' spending behavior. They prefer to try different food varieties irrespective of the price. In addition, trade liberalizations have helped in the transport of varieties of processed foods, such as tinned vegetables and ready meals, which drives the demand. The increase in the number of working women in developing countries is also driving the demand for perishable goods in the US.
Food safety issues are a major challenge to the growth of the perishable goods transportation market in the US. Perishable goods are highly susceptible to damage and spoilage. Hence, they must be handled with must be and refrigerated prior to shipment in a freezer during transportation. A direct transfer without cooling will affect product quality. Failure at any operating point can result in food safety issues. Refrigerated containers must be maintained and sanitized prior to shipment to maintain the hygiene of the products. For instance, in April 2016, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) published a rule requiring shippers to document sanitary practices when transporting food items.
Key Trends- The introduction of cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things is the primary trend in the perishable goods transportation market growth in the US. The evolution of big data analytics has resulted in improved decision-making for freight handling. Most companies use the latest technologies, such as sensors for the real monitoring of temperature and humidity. This has resulted in a huge amount of data being generated, which can be used in predictive analytics and can give information about the number of instances the reefer has failed and the time of failure. Companies such as Intratab introduced applications and tags to perform the real-time monitoring of shipped perishable goods. Hence, the introduction of the latest technologies is a trend influencing the growth of the perishable goods transportation market in US during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The market share growth by the MPS segment will be significant during the forecast period. This category of perishable goods is more susceptible to microbial contamination when compared with other food products. The products have to be pre-cooled before being moved to containers to retain the same temperature levels. To preserve quality and freshness, products such as seafood, meat, and poultry must be carried at regulated temperature levels. These food products also have to be frozen at the given temperature standards, which will further affect texture, appearance, and moisture content. Any mishandling in the entire cold chain can result in meat and seafood spoilage, making them non-consumable.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
|
Perishable Goods Transportation Market Scope in the US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,873.75 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.75
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AIT Worldwide Logistics Inc., Alliance Shippers Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, Bay and Bay Transportation, Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Columbian Logistics Network, COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics, Hapag Lloyd AG, KLLM Transportation Services, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Mara Labs Inc., Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., Prime Fresh Handling LLC, Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., and VersaCold Logistics Services
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
