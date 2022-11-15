Perishable Goods Transportation Market to record USD 6.43 Bn growth; AP Moller Maersk AS, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay and Bay Transportation identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Perishable Goods Transportation Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 6.43 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. The global perishable goods transportation market is highly competitive. Since the global perishable goods transport market is in its growth stage, transporters are continuously striving to improve their efficiency by means of technology adaptation. Logistics companies are investing significantly in technologies to deliver the best. The IoT and blockchain are emerging in logistics. Blockchain provides faster and leaner logistics. The technology also helps in improving transparency and traceability in supply chains. Perishable transporters that adopt these IT infrastructures have a competitive edge over their competitors. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download A Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2022-2026

Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The perishable goods transportation market report covers the following areas:

Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global perishable goods transportation market is segmented as below:

End-user

MPS



Dairy



Fruits and Vegetables



Bakery and Confectionery

The market will observe significant growth in the MPS segment over the forecast period. This category of perishable goods is more susceptible to microbial contamination when compared with other food products. Therefore, extra care has to be taken during transportation. These products have to be pre-cooled before moving to containers to retain the same temperature levels. Seafood, meat, and poultry must be carried at regulated temperature levels to preserve quality and freshness. These food products have to be frozen at the given temperature standards.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

42% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. The perishable goods transportation market in APAC is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period, owing to the demand for fresh, convenient, processed, and packaged foods. Another factor driving the demand for the transport of perishable goods in APAC is the change in the dietary and food consumption patterns of people. People have increased the consumption of fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish because of their beneficial aspects. Some developing countries, such as India, have witnessed growth in the working population segment, which has driven the demand for processed vegetables and fruits. Discover other potential segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Report

Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AP Moller Maersk AS, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay and Bay Transportation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Columbian Logistics Network, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics, Hanson Logistics Ltd, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wincanton Plc, and Orient Overseas International Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist perishable goods transportation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the perishable goods transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the perishable goods transportation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of perishable goods transportation market vendors

Perishable Goods Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay and Bay Transportation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Columbian Logistics Network, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics, Hanson Logistics Ltd, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wincanton Plc, and Orient Overseas International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

