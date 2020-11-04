Peristaltic Pumps Market worth $1.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Peristaltic Tube Pumps, Peristaltic Hose Pumps), Discharge Capacity (Up To 30 Psi, 30-50 Psi, 50-100 Psi, 100-200 Psi And Above 200 Psi) End-Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Peristaltic Pumps Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2025.





The drivers of the market are identified as rising demand in emerging markets, including India and China, and high demand from pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverage industries.



Peristaltic tube pumps estimated to be the largest type of peristaltic pump type.



Peristaltic tube pumps account for the largest Peristaltic Pumps Market in 2019, in terms of value. Peristaltic tube pumps are also called low-pressure pumps, which typically have dry casings and non-reinforced casings and use rollers to provide compressive force. These types of pumps operate up to the working pressure of 4 bars. In peristaltic tube pumps, the tube is the only material that is in contact with the fluid; hence it provides certain advantages over other pumps. The tube can be changed to avoid contamination, and the chemical compatibility of the pump can be tailored in accordance with the application by changing the tubing material. Peristaltic tube pumps are suitable for contamination-free pumping, shear-sensitive fluids, viscous sludge or slurries, and aggressive acids and caustics.



Pharmaceutical & medical: the fastest-growing end-use industry for Peristaltic Pumps



In the pharmaceutical & medical industry, peristaltic pumps are used in applications such as endoscopy, in medicine for medical infusion pumps, dialysis machines, and open-heart bypass pump machines, used during testing and research for applications, such as carbon monoxide monitors, auto analyzers, analytical chemistry experiments, and media dispensers and used in liquid ventilators and vaccine filling machines.



APAC is the production hub for pharmaceutical products and medical equipment. This has been a key factor for the market growth in the region during COVID-19, as APAC supplied essential medical supplies to the global market. The region supplied a large number of ventilators to meet the demand in Europe and North America. The COVID-19 vaccine is also expected to be produced in India, which will create a demand for vial filling machines in which peristaltic pumps are used. The major markets in the region, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have a high demand for peristaltic pumps. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for peristaltic pumps due to the growing manufacturing and other end-use industries in the region.



The leading players in the market are Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) (US), Verder Group (Netherlands), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC (US), ProMinent Group (Germany), Graco Inc. (US), Flowrox (Finland), IDEX Corporation (US), Randolph Austin (US), Heidolph Instruments (Germany), and Wanner Engineering (US).



