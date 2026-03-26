Peritia Appoints Michael A. Griffith as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran life sciences executive and platform builder brings decades of biopharma leadership to accelerate growth.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peritia, a global biopharmaceutical and medtech consulting company with deep expertise in clinical development and value and evidence generation, today announced the appointment of Michael Griffith as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Griffith brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience to build and scale global pharmaceutical services businesses, and his appointment marks a significant milestone in Peritia's evolution.

A Platform Builder with Proven Impact

Michael A. Griffith—A Platform Builder with Proven Impact

Most recently, Mike served as founder and CEO of Amplity Health, a global contract medical and commercial organization operating across 40 countries with more than 1,000 colleagues. Prior to Amplity, he served as Operating Partner at Altamont Capital Partners, where he led investments in biopharmaceutical outsourcing businesses, and as President of the Commercial Division of inVentiv Health, a leading global provider of biopharmaceutical outsourcing services across the research and commercialization continuum. His career also includes CEO stints at ChiRex, Aptuit, and Laureate Biopharma — each a recognized leader in contract drug development and manufacturing — as well as board service at Repligen Corporation and other public life sciences companies. He holds a Master of Management degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"As biopharma and medtech innovator funding continues to build, Peritia is exactly the kind of platform the industry needs right now — one that combines scientific depth, strategic advisory, and operational capability to our client engagements," said Mike Griffith. Peritia has successfully completed more than 1,100 engagements in 20 countries for 355 clients in the past five years. "Now we have the opportunity to scale the enterprise with purpose by building on the strong foundation that's already been established. Our goal is to be a trusted partner for biotech, pharma, and medtech innovators who require additional power to navigate clinical development and health economics."

Griffith's appointment comes on the heels of Peritia's formal rebranding and consolidation of BioBridges, CHEORS, and Monitorforhire into a unified platform spanning corporate and product strategy, operational execution, and value, evidence, and access. His track record of building high-performance cultures and scaling life sciences service organizations positions him to accelerate Peritia's mission of guiding life sciences organizations from concept to commercialization.

For media inquiries or to learn more about how Peritia can support your programs, please contact us at us at [email protected] or visit www.peritia.com, or visit our LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/peritiaholdings/

About Peritia

Peritia is a global biopharmaceutical and medtech consulting company specializing in clinical development and value and evidence generation. We connect industry-leading talent with organizations across the life sciences ecosystem to help bring innovations to patients efficiently and effectively. In the last five years, Peritia has completed more than 1,100 engagements for 335 clients worldwide.

Peritia \puh-rish-uh\ noun: the state or quality of being experienced.

SOURCE Peritia