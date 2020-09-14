Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Reach Revenues of $4.5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global peritoneal dialysis (PD) market report
The global peritoneal dialysis (PD) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019−2025.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global PD market was valued around $3.5 billion in 2019 and it is expected to grow with a single digit CAGR. High usage and need for PD solution by patients is the key factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market.
- The rising COVID-19 cases has increased the adoption of home-based peritoneal dialysis adoption as well as rising CKF prevalence is boosting PD adoption and fueling the market growth.
- Currently CAPD accounts for larger share and is dominating the market with an incremental growth of over $1 billion during the forecast period.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
- The home dialysis has increased due to COVID-19 and increased in availability of the advanced technology dialysis machines, that have ability of modern cyclers to deliver accurate and reliable treatments made APD a real alternative to CAPD.
- The market is moderately fragmented with many international players providing PD products. Vendors need to strategically focus on the development and commercial launches of on demand PD, advanced APD products, as well as they are providing home care services along with training for self PD that is boosting the market growth.
- The competitive environment is likely to intensify further with the increase in product approvals, technological innovations, and strategic acquisitions to offer advanced PD machines, solutions, catheters as well as other products to assure rapid and effective care, and boost the market growth.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, technology, diseases, end-users, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 14 other vendors
Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Segmentation
- The growing interest to manufacture new solutions with high biocompatible features is a significant contributor to the market growth. The development of neutral–pH, low or ultralow GDP solutions, glucose–sparing PD solutions, alternative osmotic agents (such as hyperbranched polyglycerol), and low–sodium PD solutions is driving the segment.
- There is an increase in the patient population globally, which is boosting PD adoption and is contributing to the CAPD segment growth. Also, the availability of various machines by major and other prominent vendors for CAPD globally is expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years. North America was the major revenue contributor to both CAPD and APD technology segments.
- The increasing CKF disease prevalence worldwide is driving the adoption of PD treatment in the patient population that is boosting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing patient population of hypertension and diabetes is driving the prevalence of CKF globally. This has increased the PD adoption in the patient population and is boosting the market demand for PD products.
Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Products
- PD Solution
- PD Sets
- PD Machines
- PD Catheters
- Others
Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Technology
- CAPD
- APD
Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Disease
- Chronic Kidney Failure (CKF)
- Acute Kidney Failure (AKF)
Peritoneal Dialysis Market by End-users
- Home Healthcare Settings
- Hospitals
- Dialysis Centers
- Nursing Homes
Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Dynamics
According to several research studies in recent years, there have been interesting advances in the science and practice of PD. New, "biocompatible" fluids contain more physiologic pH and reduced glucose degradation products. These new fluids may reduce the deleterious effects of chronic exposure to the peritoneal membrane. However, enthusiasm for these new fluids is outstripping rigorous evidence that they change the patient outcome. Continuous-flow PD offers a way to increase small solute clearance dramatically. However, there are significant technological barriers to the implementation of this kind of dialysis. Furthermore, there is little evidence that augmented small solute clearance will improve survival in PD patients. Finally, new catheter insertion techniques possibly provide the most practical advances in allowing successful commencement of this excellent home dialysis option.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Expected to Gain Traction in Upcoming Years
- Emergence of On-demand Peritoneal Dialysis
- Favorable Government Initiatives
- Growing Inclination toward Peritoneal Dialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis Market – Geography
North America dominated the market in 2019. The well-established healthcare infrastructure, strict regulations for PD at healthcare facilities, and high adoption of advanced APD are among the primary factors contributing to the dominance of the region. North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased prevalence of diseases among the peoples due to sedentary lifestyles.
Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Prominent Vendors
- Baxter International
- Fresenius Medical Care
- Medionics
- Medtronic
Other Prominent Vendors
- Cook Medical
- Amecath Medical Technologies
- CardioMed Supplies
- Merit Medical Systems
- MITRA INDUSTRIES
- Angiplast
- Lifeline Services
- Health Line International
- Newsol Technologies
- Poly Medicure
- Terumo
- Utah Medical Products
- Medcomp
- Renax Biomedical Tech
