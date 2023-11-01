Peritus Capital Acts as Lead Arranger and Financial Advisor to Pacifico Aquaculture on Equilibrium Project Financing

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peritus Capital is pleased to announce its role as Lead Arranger and Financial Advisor to Pacifico Aquaculture SAPI de CV (Pacifico) concerning its project financing agreement with Equilibrium Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The funding will go toward constructing a state-of-the-art Recirculating Aquaculture System, expanding Pacifico's nursery and hatchery capacity for striped bass juveniles before insertion into grow-out pens located on Mexico's Pacific coast.

Using RAS for juvenile production and increasing their size before ocean grow-out is a tested strategy among developed, at-scale farms. Its application can reduce fish mortalities from disease and predation, improve feed conversion, and enhance profitability and ocean sustainability.

This transaction will mark the first commercial-scale RAS facility integrated into a striped bass farm, supporting Pacifico's tremendous growth plans.

Pacifico Aquaculture SAPI de CV (Pacifico) is a portfolio company of Butterfly Equity, a food-focused private equity firm with over USD 4 billion in assets under management.

Peter Tang, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director at Butterfly Equity, commented: "We were very impressed with the Peritus team's professionalism and industry expertise on this complex, cross-border asset financing. This is a transformational investment that will allow Pacifico to significantly scale its production capacity to meet the robust market demand for sustainably raised striped bass."

"We're very proud to have supported the wonderful teams at Pacifico, Equilibrium, and Butterfly Equity; the capital markets have been challenging, but Pacifico is a stellar company. We're delighted that Equilibrium sees its full potential," Peritus Capital CEO Howard Tang added.

About Peritus Capital
Peritus Capital is a minority-owned and operated boutique investment firm that invests in, supports, and finances the global development of ROI-generating, early-stage and established companies that integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into their business models. Peritus Capital is a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA member. www.perituscap.com

