CLA Launches CLA One Digital to Help Organizations Turn Digital Strategy into Measurable Outcomes

Service offering designed to help clients unlock digital potential

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), one of the largest professional services firms in the U.S. with a growing global presence, today announced the launch of CLA One Digital, a unified digital services offering designed to help organizations modernize operations, reduce risk, and achieve measurable business outcomes.

CLA One Digital brings together analytics, AI and automation, cybersecurity, software modernization, and change enablement into a single, connected approach – helping organizations move beyond disconnected digital projects to sustained, real-world adoption.

"Many organizations have invested heavily in technology but struggle to see meaningful impact," said James Watson, Chief Solutions Officer for CLA. "CLA One Digital is designed to bridge that gap, aligning people, processes, data, and technology so digital investments actually change how the business operates."

Unlike traditional digital initiatives that address technology in isolation, CLA One Digital connects these capabilities through a single strategy aligned to business outcomes. Organizations can begin where the need is greatest, while CLA helps link initiatives into a broader, scalable digital roadmap.

At the core of CLA One Digital are six integrated service areas:

AI & Automation: Streamlining workflows and reducing manual effort to improve efficiency and scalability.

Analytics: Turning disconnected data into trusted, decision-ready insight.

Cybersecurity: Embedding security, privacy, and compliance into digital strategies as systems become more connected.

Software: Modernizing and integrating core platforms so technology supports — rather than constrains — the business.

Enablement: Driving adoption through change management, governance, and skill-building so digital solutions are used and sustained.

Strategic Digital Consulting: Assessing digital readiness, defining roadmaps, and aligning people, process, and platforms to organizational goals.

CLA One Digital is industry-agnostic yet deeply informed by CLA's experience serving organizations across industries. Rather than starting with technology alone, CLA begins with how work gets done; how decisions are made, where friction exists, and what outcomes matter most.

This approach helps organizations make digital investments that are practical, relevant, and more likely to be adopted over time.

From Insight to Execution

Clients engage CLA One Digital through a guided experience that moves from assessment to action, including:

Digital readiness assessments

Practical roadmaps and prioritization tools

Integrated delivery teams across digital disciplines

Ongoing advisory support to scale and sustain results

"With CLA One Digital, clients gain more than digital services," explained Mike Vance, Managing Director of Digital for CLA. "They gain a connected strategy designed to support real outcomes — not just technology implementation."

For more information about CLA One Digital, visit CLAconnect.com/OneDigital.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, more than 120 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

SOURCE CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)