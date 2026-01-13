PERKINS AMERICAN FOOD CO. SERVES BEST FREAKING PURCHASE FOR THE NEW YEAR

Brings back fan-favorite Burger, Fries, and Pie for just $10.99 in January

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year is officially underway, and Perkins American Food Co., a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, all day value, and iconic bakery, is kicking things off with the return of a fan favorite: the BFP (Burger, Fries, and Pie) for just $10.99. That's a full, feel-good meal including dessert for just under $11. Now, that's a Best Freaking Purchase worth savoring. Available only for a limited time.

"At Perkins, we believe great comfort food and great value can go hand in hand," said Kimberly Bean, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. "After a busy, and often expensive holiday season, guests are looking for an affordable way to enjoy dining out. At Perkins, we take pride in serving a complete and satisfying meal, featuring our iconic fresh-baked pie, at a value that feels genuinely comforting. We may not be able to fix everything happening in the world, but we can fix you a burger, fries and pie combo that brings a little warmth, joy and ease back into your day."

The Burger, Fries and Pie combo delivers all the classics: a 100% Angus beef cheeseburger served on a warm brioche bun, crispy golden fries, and a slice of Perkins famous pie to finish things off right. Each Perkins location features an in-store bakery where sweet favorites are handcrafted daily, including pies, cakes, and the brand's signature Mammoth Muffins®. Guests can choose from timeless pie flavors like Banana Cream, Homestyle Apple, Wildberry, Lemon Meringue, and Coconut Cream.

Want even more perks? Join the Perkins e-Club and receive 20% off your next visit just for signing up, plus access to exclusive offers delivered straight to your inbox. Perkins favorites, from hearty entrées to bakery treats, are available for dine-in, curbside pickup, or delivery. To order, visit www.PerkinsToGo.com. For more information, stop by your local Perkins or visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu.

About Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand that is as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and their key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.

The brand serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and offer guests what they want and crave.

Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

Photos

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

SOURCE Perkins American Food Co.