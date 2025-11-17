Perkins Coie and Ashurst Announce Intent to Combine into a Top-20 Global Law Firm - Ashurst Perkins Coie - with a Focus on Tech, Energy and Infrastructure, and Financial Services

Combination of equals creates Ashurst Perkins Coie, a top-20 firm globally by revenue, with 3,000 lawyers, US$2.7bn in revenue, and over 300 years of shared history

The combined firm will advise the world's leading companies and have an established global presence, with strong practices in transactions and litigation, and deep expertise in the technology, energy and infrastructure, and financial services sectors

Ashurst Perkins Coie will be a technology pioneer, leading the industry in harnessing AI to transform the practice of law and help clients implement it effectively

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perkins Coie and Ashurst announce a planned combination to create a top-20 global law firm named Ashurst Perkins Coie.

This combination of equals unites two elite firms with highly complementary geographic footprints, capabilities, and cultures to create a globally integrated firm with deep sector and practice expertise that is relentlessly focused on the success of its clients.

Perkins Coie brings leading technology sector capability and deep corporate, litigation, and intellectual property expertise, along with highly-regarded privacy, fintech, environmental, and life sciences practices. Ashurst, known for excellence in legal innovation, has an established global presence with strength in complex cross-border transactions and expertise in the energy and infrastructure, financial services, and real estate sectors.

Ashurst Perkins Coie will be a trusted partner to companies shaping the future of the global economy, helping them navigate an increasingly complex world to unlock transformative growth opportunities.

Ashurst Perkins Coie's footprint will span 52 offices in 23 countries, with flagship hubs in Seattle, London, Sydney, and New York, and deep expertise in major financial centers including Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Paris, Seoul, Shenzhen, Singapore, and Tokyo.

The firm's breadth will be matched by its quality of talent and track record of delivering trusted, effective advice. Of Ashurst Perkins Coie's 3,000 lawyers, over 450 are recognized by Chambers and Partners – placing the firm fourth overall in terms of ranked lawyers.

Both Perkins Coie and Ashurst have delivered strong financial performance in recent years that each has leveraged to invest in industry-leading technology and AI systems that enhance their advisory capabilities. Ashurst Perkins Coie, with the combined financial strength of both firms, will leverage the power of AI to transform the practice of law and help clients harness it effectively to accelerate their growth.

Ashurst Perkins Coie will be led by Bill Malley and Paul Jenkins as Global Co-CEOs, ensuring continuity of leadership as the combined firm enters its next phase of growth. Karen Davies of Ashurst and Brian Eiting of Perkins Coie will be Co-Chairs of the combined firm. Mark Birnbaum, the current Chair of Perkins Coie's Executive Committee, whose regular term expires at the end of 2025, will continue serving in that role through closing.

Bill Malley, Firm Managing Partner, Perkins Coie, said: "Perkins Coie has a proud history of partnering with the world's most innovative companies, helping them grow, and growing alongside them, which has underpinned our strong financial performance in recent years.

"Today, our clients face challenges and opportunities that are not only global but also increasingly complex. To meet this moment, we must strengthen our ability to deliver trusted legal guidance seamlessly across borders.

"Ashurst complements our geographic reach and capabilities and shares our ambition to build a firm defined by ingenuity and collaboration. Together, we will combine resources and expertise to accelerate growth and set new standards for world-class legal service."

Paul Jenkins, Global CEO, Ashurst, said: "Our ambition for many years has been to grow in the U.S. with the right partner: a firm with deep, trusted expertise that complements our own.

"We have now found that partner – Perkins Coie is an ambitious, forward-thinking law firm meeting its clients at the forefront of technological change. At a time of rapid transformation and strategic complexity, we are excited by this unique opportunity to launch a truly differentiated global law firm for our clients and our people.

"With Ashurst's established global presence and sector expertise, and both firms' reputations for challenging the status quo, I am confident Ashurst Perkins Coie will be a leading advisor across the key industries – technology, energy and infrastructure, and financial services – which are shaping the future of the global economy."

Karen Davies, Global Chair, Ashurst, said: "As clients face more complex, global issues, the demand for truly integrated legal solutions has never been greater. This combination positions us to meet this demand head-on. Clients want us to think and act globally, and uniting with Perkins Coie, a firm that shares our values and collaborative culture, to create a firm with an even greater breadth of capabilities and deeper client relationships, is exciting.

"Beyond our complementary capabilities and geographies, we have both grown largely organically and are proud of the histories of our two firms, our unique geographic roots, and our likeminded cultures and people. We are a truly global firm that has guided our clients through generational change, risk, and opportunity. This combination allows us to bring the best of both firms to every matter, significantly strengthening our ability to meet our combined clients' needs on a global scale, and creating new opportunities for our people."

Mark Birnbaum, Chair, Firmwide Executive Committee, Perkins Coie, said: "For more than 100 years we have looked to the future, constantly adapting to change, and helping our clients do the same. This combination is the next evolution of that, bringing together two forward-thinking firms into a truly global platform that will stay ahead of change."

The proposed combination is subject to customary closing conditions, including a vote of the Partners at each firm.

Additional information on the combination and both firms can be found at: www.firmoftomorrow.com

