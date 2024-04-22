PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® IS IN ITS PRIME WITH WEEKLONG JUICY DEALS IN HONOR OF NATIONAL PRIME RIB DAY

Enjoy prime rib entrées April 22-28 at an exceptional value

ATLANTA, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Prime Rib Day is April 27, and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery ®, a leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals and breakfast-all-day, is making it prime time all week long. Leading up to National Prime Rib Day, from April 22 to April 26, guests can visit a participating Perkins to enjoy 27% off all Prime Rib entrées. The deal gets even juicer on National Prime Rib Day as guests will enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free on all Prime Rib entrées on April 27 and April 28.*

"Our culinary teams put a lot of care into our prime rib to ensure it is tender, juicy and very flavorful, perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner," said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana , Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®. "We look forward to celebrating prime rib all week long at a value that can't be beaten."

Indulge in a succulent slice of prime rib, perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Dive into Perkins mouth-watering Prime Rib Benedict and prime Rib & Eggs, guaranteed to kickstart guests day with flavor satisfaction. Crave and savor Perkins Prime Rib Dinner, featuring a generous 10 oz. (weight may vary) house-cut Prime Rib, paired with au jus and a choice of two indulgent sides.

Or treat yourself to the irresistible Prime Rib Parmesan Griller, a tantalizing creation of house-cut prime rib nestled between parmesan-crusted sourdough, adorned with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and herb garlic aioli, all served with au jus and a choice of crispy fries or savory soup. Choose pure indulgence and satisfaction at every bite at Perkins!

To see all the quality food along with rewarding, craveable experiences that call everyone back to the table, visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/menu.

*Valid for dine-in only at participating Perkins Restaurant & Bakery locations. The 27% off is valid April 22, 2024 to April 26, 2024. The Buy One, Get One offer is valid only April 27, 2024 and April 28, 2024, and guests must purchase any adult entrée and two beverages at the regular price and receive a second entrée (of equal or lesser value) for free. No credit will be given for a missed redemption. Cannot be used with any other offer.

FOOD IMAGES: PRIME RIB

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

305.631.2283

SOURCE Perkins Restaurant & Bakery