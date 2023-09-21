PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY® LAUNCHES INAUGURAL RETAIL COFFEE

News provided by

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

21 Sep, 2023, 08:07 ET

The brand is offering 20% off all retail coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes from September 25 – October 1 

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery®, a leading family-dining restaurant, is stepping into the world of retail coffee. Guests are invited to celebrate the inaugural retail coffee launch by enjoying a 20% discount on retail coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes from September 25October 1. This offer also falls on National Coffee Day, so pick up your retail coffee earlier and celebrate National Coffee Day all week. The offer is only available for a limited time at participating locations.

"We are excited to extend the cherished Perkins experience beyond our restaurant walls," said Diana Garcia-Lorenzana, Vice President of Marketing for Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. "Our iconic House Blend and the delicious Chocolate Pecan Pie coffee embody the very essence of Perkins legacy."

The line of new coffees includes Perkins House Blend and Chocolate Pecan Pie, which will be available year-round, as well as Perkins Pumpkin Pie, which will be offered during the harvest season, ideal to compliment the Perkins pumpkin menu. For the first time in 65 years, consumers can enjoy the restaurant's trademarked "Bottomless Pot of Coffee®" and flavors inspired by the fresh-baked pies in the comfort of their homes and offices.

"Now guests can indulge in the flavorful world of Perkins coffee anytime, anywhere," concluded Lorenzana.

For more information, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com or follow on social @EatAtPerkins.

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®

Founded in 1958 as a single pancake house, Perkins has more than 270 company- owned and franchised locations across 32 states and Canada. Celebrating its 65th anniversary, this legacy brand has become legendary. Perkins was named a Top 50 Privately Held Chain by FSR magazine and a Top 500 Franchise by Franchise Times.

Known for serving breakfast all day long, Perkins expansive menu includes popular breakfast items such as the Build-Your-Own Breakfast, made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, and Bottomless Pot of Coffee®. The menu also features signature lunch and dinner options, from soups, salads, burgers, and sandwiches to hearty homestyle entrées. What truly sets Perkins apart is the iconic in-store bakery, which offers a wide selection of fresh-made pies and other treats, including their signature Mammoth Muffins®. All menu and bakery items are available to order online at perkinstogo.com.

IMAGE LINK: COFFEE 

MEDIA CONTACT:
[email protected]
305.631.2283

SOURCE Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.