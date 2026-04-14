Perkins School for the Blind Unveils the Perkins Braille Bloom: Bridging the Gap between Classic Braille and the Digital World

First official digital companion for the classic Perkins Brailler connects to any screen to unlock learning and communication for braille users

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 75 years, the Perkins Brailler® has been the most widely used and trusted braille writing device in the world, enabling literacy and communication for people who are blind all over the world. Perkins School for the Blind, the global leader in blindness education, today announced the release of the Perkins Braille Bloom™, designed to connect the Perkins Brailler to the internet. By simply clipping the Perkins Braille Bloom onto the bottom of a classic Perkins Brailler, a Perkins Brailler can be connected to the internet via USB or Bluetooth and become a plug-and-play braille keyboard for any computer, tablet or mobile device.

"Designed by Perkins experts, the Perkins Braille Bloom is a bridge to inclusion," said Meghan Gagne, Braille Product Director, Perkins Innovation Center. "It seamlessly converts brailled text to on-screen text, making it easier for students of braille to learn alongside non-brailling teachers and family members, fostering a collaborative and accessible learning environment."

Key features of the Perkins Braille Bloom:

Powers braille literacy: Brings children's braille learning to life on any screen

Classroom integration: Powers braille instruction for any teacher in real-time

Protects the warranty: The only official accessory to the Perkins Brailler

Universal compatibility: Works with smartphones, tablets and computers

Seamless setup: Connects via Bluetooth 5.0 or USB; no special apps or drivers required

The Perkins Braille Bloom allows teachers and parents who don't read braille to see a student's work translated instantly into text on a screen. This immediate feedback loop enables instructors to provide guidance the moment it's needed and allows parents to stay fully engaged with their child's progress in any setting—from the classroom to the kitchen table.

The Perkins Braille Bloom is currently available for order at $300. Shipping is scheduled to begin in May 2026. For more information or to order a Perkins Braille Bloom, visit Perkins.org/Bloom.

The online press kit includes a high-resolution image and video link.

About Perkins School for the Blind

Perkins School for the Blind helps children with disabilities find their place in the world. For nearly 200 years, Perkins has been the global leader in education services for children and young adults with disabilities and visual impairments. Perkins develops best-in-class teaching practices and tools, and shares them worldwide—through teacher training, sustainable education programs, and accelerating innovation for people with disabilities. With a mission to make quality learning accessible to the 240 million children with disabilities globally, Perkins reached almost two million children last year across 42 countries and is continually innovating to meet the evolving needs of children, families, and educators—breaking down barriers and building brighter futures, one student at a time. Perkins.org

Media Contact:

Perrin McCormick

[email protected]

617-972-7333

SOURCE Perkins School for the Blind