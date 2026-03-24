Perks of the Park: Mobile Homes Offer Fast-Track to Homeownership as Prices Fall 5.7% Year-Over-Year

Median listing price for mobile homes sits at $141,450; Realtor.com® report highlights manufactured housing as a versatile entry-point in an evolving market

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 housing market continues to adjust, some Americans are finding that the fastest route to homeownership isn't through a traditional site-built house, but through the evolving manufactured housing sector. According to the new Realtor.com® Perks of the Park Report, mobile homes are emerging as an affordable option for buyers who refuse to be sidelined by the high costs of the broader market.

In February, the median mobile home listing price was $141,450, a 5.7% decrease year-over-year, while the median single-family home remained significantly higher at $410,000. Under current market conditions, assuming a 6% interest rate on a 30-year mortgage with a 20% down payment, the monthly principal and interest for a median mobile home is just $678. This makes manufactured housing a compelling alternative to both traditional ownership and renting; the $1,667 median rent across the top 50 U.S. metros is more than double the typical monthly mortgage payment for a mobile home.

"While the broader market remains a challenge for many, the mobile home sector is currently offering one of the most efficient entry-points into the market," said Joel Berner, senior economist at Realtor.com®. "Mobile homes offer a unique opportunity to build equity with a significantly lower monthly housing payment. For those who prioritize flexibility and lower cost burdens, the current price dip in the mobile home sector provides a compelling window to move from renting to owning."

Market Dynamics: Correction Creates Opportunity

Following a period of intense price growth in 2021 and 2022, the mobile home market has recalibrated more swiftly than the site-built sector. While mobile home prices peaked with 30% year-over-year growth in late 2022, the recent 5.7% decline suggests that sellers are becoming more flexible, creating a favorable environment for budget-conscious shoppers.

The report also highlights that for those who view housing as a long-term investment, the combination of a manufactured home and land ownership remains a good option for wealth-building.

Mobile homes with land: Values have increased 70.1% over the last seven years, outpacing the 58.6% appreciation of traditional single-family homes.

Values have increased 70.1% over the last seven years, outpacing the 58.6% appreciation of traditional single-family homes. Mobile homes without land: Appreciation was more modest at 51.6%, serving as an accessible starter option for those prioritizing lower monthly costs over land equity.

The Sun Belt and Rural Advantage

Mobile home inventory is heavily concentrated in the Sun Belt, where warm climates and land availability support varied housing types. Florida remains a primary hub, with metros like Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater and Lakeland-Winter Haven accounting for a significant share of the nation's listings.

Furthermore, mobile homes continue to be a vital solution for rural housing. Nearly 10% of all U.S. mobile home listings are located outside of metropolitan areas, providing an essential option for landowners in regions where traditional construction labor may be less available.

Modernizing the Model

The report arrives as the industry prepares for potential regulatory updates. The pending Housing for the 21st Century Act aims to modernize standards by removing the permanent steel chassis requirement for manufactured homes. This shift could streamline construction and pave the way for more multi-story designs that blend seamlessly with traditional neighborhoods.

"We are seeing a shift in how manufactured housing is perceived and regulated," said Berner. "With legislative reform on the horizon and expanded zoning in several states, these homes are being recognized for what they are: a great housing alternative that provides an efficient path to financial stability for millions of American households."

Metro Area Percent of

US Mobile

Home

Listings Percent of All

US Home

Listings Outside All Metro Areas 9.5 % 6.0 % Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla. 5.9 % 1.8 % Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Ariz. 4.1 % 2.1 % Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif. 3.5 % 1.3 % Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 3.4 % 0.5 % North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, Fla. 3.0 % 1.0 % Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 2.8 % 1.3 % Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 2.0 % 1.2 % Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif. 1.7 % 1.7 % Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla. 1.5 % 0.6 %

Methodology

Listing data come from mobile manufactured homes listed for sale on Realtor.com from June 2016 through February 2026. Automated Valuation Model (AVM) estimates provided by Realtor.com data providers are tracked for individual properties from January 2019 to January 2026.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com