Perks WW Channel to Present Case Study on Channel Incentives Automation and Participate in Panel Discussion at B2B Marketing Exchange 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perks WW Channel, a premier provider of channel incentives automation that drives business performance, is proud to be a Gold Sponsor for B2BMX 2020, hosted by Demand Gen Report in Scottsdale, AZ, from Feb. 24-26, 2020.

At this three-day conference, designed for high-performance B2B marketers, Perks WW Channel will have subject matter experts presenting a case study and participating in a panel discussion covering channel incentives automation.

Join Claudio Ayub, Perks WW Chief Strategy Officer, on Monday, February 24, as he presents "A Tale of Incentives Automation Case Study," showcasing how to accelerate partners' engagement and time to revenue.

Key Takeaways from the case study will include:

How to use channel incentives automation to create a compelling partner experience, increase partner engagement and accelerate results.

How to engage partners in new ways by integrating multiple incentive types along the partner's journey into a single incentive framework.

Find the right level of investment to optimize the sales and marketing performance of your indirect partners.

Learn to combine individual-, team-, and company-level incentives into a single behavior-based incentives strategy.

See the benefits of measuring and analyzing ROI with one tool across incentive types.

On Tuesday, February 25, a panel discussion will take place on "Incentive Automation – Outpace, Don't Outspend, Your Competition."

Key takeaways from the panel discussion will include:

Learn about the positive impact IA (incentives automation) is having on engaging partners by combining enablement (MDF/Co-Op), pre-sales (Rewards, Spiffs), and post-sales (Rebates) incentives.

Determine the right level of investment on a single behavioral-based incentive strategy to optimize the sales and marketing performance of your indirect partners.

Learn to track, measure and analyze IA performance, and get the precise information and analysis you need to stay ahead of the competition.

Attending B2BMX this year? We'd love to meet you. Stop by booth #407 to see a demo of our channel incentives automation platform or schedule a meeting with our subject matter experts, Claudio Ayub, Perks WW Channel Chief Strategy Officer, or Craig DeWolf, Perks WW Channel VP, Marketing Enablement.

About Perks WW Channel

Incentive and loyalty programs with proven ROI, Perks WW, a leading incentives and loyalty company, empowers global enterprises to improve engagement with their target audiences while increasing revenue, participation and loyalty.

Powered by the latest technologies, Perks WW provides clients the flexibility and capability to accelerate growth and transform how they engage with their participants. Perks WW solutions deliver an experience that is actionable, interactive, and gamified—through dashboards, progress bars, social media, and analytics—letting participants know, where they stand on their journey.

