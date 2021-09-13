PERKY Announces Strategic Integration with Selerix

The exciting integration means PERKY's turnkey decision support tool is available to Selerix users and accessible through Selerix BenSelect as a pre-enrollment experience for employees. Brokers and other partners can enjoy a consolidated enrollment platform with decision support seamlessly integrated, avoiding the hassle of navigating between multiple systems.

"We're excited to offer this integration right before this fall's busy open enrollment season - with remote and hybrid workforces at large, the employer demand for decision support has skyrocketed," said Shelby George, CEO of PERKY.

"This integration with PERKY showcases the power and flexibility provided by API connectivity," said Lyle Griffin, President of Selerix. "PERKY and Selerix BenSelect work together seamlessly to provide clear, personalized guidance for each employee. Utilizing APIs and integration services, partners are able to deliver customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each client."

PERKY's algorithms drive the turnkey, personalized employee education provided. Employee recommendations are calculated based on individual needs, utilization, and anticipated out-of-pocket costs. PERKY frames guidance that offers a third party, agnostic approach that is designed to validate the integrity of recommendations while avoiding potential data privacy issues. The tool comes with built-in, conflict free documentation of benefits communications.

"PERKY looks at benefits from the employee's perspective: they have one paycheck to divide among their health, wealth, and voluntary benefits. Our guide gives an exact dollar amount recommendation for each, and provides additional commentary as to why voluntary benefits can help cover any gaps in coverage," said George.

The tool can also be white-labeled to the Selerix user's brand; a huge differentiator in today's competitive landscape. "We handle the decision support technology while you get to focus on what you do best. It's a win-win," said Andrew Fisher, Director of Product at PERKY.

PERKY empowers benefit-smart organizations. Through cutting edge software, PERKY is creating and distributing decision support employees are craving. PERKY prides itself in offering personalized, trustworthy employee decision support on health, wealth, and voluntary benefits. Learn more at perkytech.com.

Selerix produces software (Selerix BenSelect and Selerix Engage) utilized by employers, brokers, and carriers to conquer the chaos of benefits administration, employee engagement, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting. The flexibility of the Selerix BenSelect platform accommodates both core and voluntary insurance products with ease. With an active user base of over 8.3 million client employees, Selerix's innovative software solutions are trusted by organizations in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, transportation/logistics, state and local government, nonprofit, high technology, and waste management. For more information, please visit https://www.selerix.com/ .

