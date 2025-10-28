SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perle Labs , an AI training data platform powered by Web3 that brings human wisdom to AI models, today announced the public beta launch of its contributor platform built on Solana. The platform enables early participants to start completing real annotation tasks and earn rewards by enhancing the data pipelines behind next-generation AI systems. In this public beta, contributors complete short, structured tasks tied to real-world use cases, like classifying sounds, labeling retail images, identifying roadside objects, and analyzing basic medical imagery.

Perle Launches Public Beta of Contributor Platform

Ahmed Rashad, Perle AI Founder and CEO, commented on the news: "The launch of Perle's Web3 platform is a turning point for how we think about AI participation for human data validation. By bringing AI annotation on-chain with Solana, Perle is creating a decentralized infrastructure where intelligence can be collectively built, verified, and rewarded. This isn't just about decentralizing technology; it's about realigning incentives so that the future of AI is open, transparent, and economically fair to everyone involved."

Early Access, Real Rewards

During this public beta, participants can:

Earn points and badges by completing hands-on annotation tasks.

Climb the leaderboard with consistent performance.

Build a reputation to access higher-value opportunities in future releases.

Each task rewards precision, judgment, and consistency with points that will later convert to tokens. Over time, contributors can progress from simple tagging to more specialized domains, building their onchain reputations based on measurable accuracy and verified results.

Building Reputation

Every validated task contributes to a reputation score. Educational modules and accuracy challenges help contributors improve over time, unlocking higher-value tasks and greater rewards potential. Maintaining high accuracy boosts reputation and allows users to accelerate through contributor tiers.

Badges mark key achievements like consistency streaks and domain credentials. Contributors with steady daily check-ins, accurate work, and high-quality referrals will rank highest over time.

Structured Annotations

The Perle Labs beta is launching with rotating annotation programs designed to showcase its multi-modal capabilities over the coming weeks.

Each program offers contributors a fresh start and a fair playing field, keeping participation exciting and competitive while giving everyone the opportunity to advance. This ensures that the experience is fair and exciting, bringing new challenges, renewed energy, and a sense of shared momentum.

Tasks span a range of real-world applications, from classifying sounds and labeling retail images to annotating roadside objects and analyzing visual health data.

Each task is tied to a real-world project, enabling the contributor network to deliver utility and impact to AI teams even at this early stage.

Users can follow @PerleLabs for more launch updates and join their Discord and Telegram communities to connect with the team and other early contributors.

About Perle Labs

Perle Labs, built on Solana, transforms how AI teams access and use training data by combining human expertise with adaptive workflows. Specializing in data acquisition, expert annotation, and model evaluation, Perle delivers faster, more reliable results tailored for generative AI, LLMs, and RLHF. Our approach ensures data quality and context where it matters most-helping teams build smarter, more trustworthy AI.

Users can learn more at Perle.xyz.

