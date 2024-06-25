Perlick and Bevchek Partner to Create the Next Generation of Draft Beverage Dispensing Through Game-Changing AI Bar Technology

MILWAUKEE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perlick, a pioneer in beverage dispensing systems, is excited to announce its new industry exclusive partnership with Bevchek, a leader in draft beverage system technology. This collaboration pairs Perlick's industry-leading beverage systems with Bevchek's innovative AI Telemetry draft system tracking and monitoring technology. With a focus on predictive analysis, Bevchek's intuitive AI technology provides proactive support to bar owners and operators, from local microbreweries to your favorite stadium. This advanced technology ensures proper maintenance through real time monitoring and reporting, protecting beverage systems from damage before it occurs, while managing margins and reducing shrinkage.

Bevchek Telemetry offers real-time visibility into essential metrics such as walk-in cooler air and liquid temperature, glycol temperature, and pump performance. By using A.I. predictive analysis technology, Bevchek Telemetry detects system abnormalities and alerts key stakeholders and staff, enabling timely intervention and signaling the need for preventive maintenance measures. This ensures a proactive approach, allowing Perlick and channel partners the opportunity to assess and conduct necessary maintenance, which reduces downtime and safeguards against costly damage from outdated or unmaintained components, ensuring seamless operations and maximum profitability.

Perlick's Beverage Dispensing Product Manager, Kyle Chittim, emphasizes the innovative nature of Bevchek's AI telemetry system, stating, "The Bevchek telemetry system is groundbreaking technology for bar owners and operators who rely on their Perlick draft system as a key part of profit generation. A draft beverage system should be cleaned, monitored, and maintained with the same frequency as customer facing equipment. This exclusive Bevchek x Perlick partnership allows you to have a cutting-edge beverage system with exclusive AI technology, setting your system up for success."

Pairing Bevchek Telemetry with Perlick draft systems equips owners and operators with an industry-leading beverage system AND high-tech monitoring to protect it. With this added reassurance, client management teams regain time spent evaluating their beverage system and can redirect their focus on managing staff and creating an amazing guest experience, optimizing overall operations.

Perlick will operate as Bevchek's industry-exclusive manufacturer partner for Bevcheck Telemetry.

Starting on July 1, 2024, Bevchek telemetry will be available to order with all Perlick glycol-cooled draft systems, marking a new era in draft beverage excellence.

