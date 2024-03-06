Perlick Launches CollaBARation Team: Elevating Bar Design with Expert Consultation

MILWAUKEE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perlick Corporation, a leading national manufacturer renowned for its high-performance commercial bar and beverage equipment and residential refrigeration, is excited to introduce its CollaBARation Team. This innovative, complimentary service offers personalized consultation for collaborative bar design, providing comprehensive support throughout every stage of the bar design process.

While Perlick embraces AI technology and other data-driven approaches in important aspects of product design and services, the CollaBARation Team offers a unique one-on-one collaborative experience, providing direct access to Perlick's expert sales engineering design team. While some bar design software may fall short in considering ergonomics, efficiency, and profitability, Perlick's experienced team leverages years of expertise and user feedback to ensure customers achieve optimal bar layouts This personalized service fills a gap in the industry, offering channel partners and customers on-demand design support tailored to their specific needs and goals for their project. Perlick's CollaBARation Team embraces the intricacies of bar design to create a high-functioning and high-yielding space for owners and operators, tailored to their vision and specific design, spatial, and program needs.

From microbreweries to large venues and stadiums, Perlick, with over a century of experience in bar equipment, refrigeration, and beverage dispensing, is renowned for its bar design expertise. As an industry trailblazer, Perlick understands that bar design entails far more than simply fitting products into a space. Their product lines prioritize bartender ergonomics and efficiency at the core of their design philosophy, offering a range of options from traditional square to curved round and custom shapes to maximize available space. From the base of their mission, developed into the design of their products, now enhanced through a collaborative design experience, Perlick's mission to provide a high-quality experience from product development to installation and usage remains at the forefront.

"Effective bar design goes beyond the basics of spatial considerations. It's about optimizing layouts to maximize efficiency, prioritizing bartender ergonomics and comfort to enhance staff happiness, productivity, and guest interaction, ultimately leading to increased throughput and profitability," explains Rebecca Edwards, VP Marketing, Engineering, and Sales Engineering, "From product development and project design to installation and usage, Perlick is dedicated to delivering a superior experience and the bar of your dreams."

Perlick has been piloting this innovative service since late 2023 and is pleased to share that appointments with the CollaBARation Team are now available. For more information on scheduling a consultation with Perlick's sales engineering experts to review your bar design, please reach out to your local Perlick representative. Locate a Perlick representative near you: https://www.perlick.com/findadealer/.

About Perlick Corporation

Family-owned since 1917, Perlick Corporation is a leading national manufacturer and pioneer in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of high-performance commercial bar and beverage equipment and premium residential refrigeration. Perlick's commercial line includes custom bar and beverage equipment, refrigeration equipment, innovative underbar items, industry-leading beverage dispensing systems and equipment, and time-tested brewery fittings. The company's award-winning, luxury residential product line features indoor and outdoor undercounter refrigerators, column refrigerators, wine reserves, freezers, freezer and refrigerator drawers, ice makers, and beer dispensers. A Milwaukee-based manufacturer, Perlick is dedicated to providing precision-engineered, quality, customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. To learn more, visit www.perlick.com or call 800-558-5592.

