Perlisten Audio Debuts World's First THX® Certified Dominus In-wall Speaker

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perlisten Audio, an audio company founded by an all-star team of industry professionals, and world class audio and video certification and technology company THX Ltd., today announced the world's first in-wall speaker, the S7i (SRP: $7,495 each) to achieve THX® Certified Dominus status. The new speaker, scheduled to ship November 2021, utilizes the same advanced technologies as the company's acclaimed S7t tower speaker.

The New S7i, which measures 39.25" in length and has a depth of only 4", is a 4-way fully self-enclosed aluminum cabinet in-wall with a bituminous damping layer to ensure the frequency response is consistent in any installation.

"THX is an important partner for our company. We were the first to introduce a THX Certified Dominus product, and I'm proud that our team can present yet another first with our new S7i," says Dan Roemer, chief executive officer, Perlisten Audio. "It marks the first time a manufacturer is able to achieve this specification in an in-wall model, especially one designed for the largest private theaters of up to 6,500 cubic feet."

THX Certified Dominus demands more than double the output levels compared to the well-known THX Certified Ultra specification. The high-power tweeter and dual midranges all share the same motor technology, utilizing massive Neodymium motors, shorting rings for low inductance, and flux stabilization with low distortion, a damped anti-resonant back chamber to remove internal reflections, and Ferrofluid for power handling. The four 7" woofers recreate the dynamic range needed for huge transients while remaining under control.

Perlisten's patent-pending Directivity Pattern Control (DPC) waveguide is centered by three 28mm "beamforming" tweeter and midranges to accurately control vertical and horizontal dispersion. A beryllium tweeter with expanded bandwidth to 40kHz and a rear absorption chamber reduce internal reflections to the bare minimum. The Signature S7i effortlessly recreates the high output levels required for THX Dominus, with vocals that are silky smooth, and dialog that is consistently clear.

Dominus is the newest and the largest performance class of THX certification, meant to bridge the gap between large home theater speakers and those used in commercial movie theaters and exhibits. Home theater owners with rooms up to 184 cubic meters of space and up to a 6-meter viewing distance (or up to 6500 cubic feet and up to 20 feet, respectively) can fill their listening rooms with the superior audio quality they expect from THX Certified products.

"Perlisten Audio is committed to the custom integration channel," adds Mr. Roemer. "You'll soon see several additional in-wall models in the coming months each of which are created to give installation professionals high performance with demonstrably improved in-wall speakers for their largest projects."

For additional information, visit https://perlistenaudio.com, and https://www.thx.com/certification/

About Perlisten Audio

Established by audiophile engineers with extensive experience at some of the world's most respected audio companies, Perlisten Audio distinguishes itself by implementing proprietary designs and technologies that enhance the listening experience, bringing home theater to a level typically associated with leading movie theaters across the globe. Perlisten's global footprint encompasses the company's R&D and management team based in Europe, North America, and Asia. For additional information, visit https://www.perlistenaudio.com .

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. Over the past 35 years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. THX Ltd. is owned by Razer and operates as a fully independent subsidiary. For more information visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on Twitter. For further information about THX Onyx, please visit: www.thx.com/onyx

THX, THX Certified Dominus, and the THX Logo are the property of THX Ltd., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Perlisten and all other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

