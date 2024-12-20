Perlmutter Cancer Center Appoints Renowned Clinician-Scientist to Lead Its Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Center on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island has named Anne S. Renteria, MD, to lead its Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Center—Long Island as site director. Dr. Renteria comes to NYU Langone from MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Anne S. Renteria, MD

At NYU Langone, Dr. Renteria's first priority will be to build out and expand the already world-class blood cancer programs at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island. As the site director for the Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Center, she will work with a team of physicians who are part of Perlmutter Cancer Center's Blood and Marrow Transplant Program and will coordinate with social workers, transplant coordinators, nutritionists, and other experts to provide comprehensive care. She will also work closely with leadership at the Bone and Marrow Transplant Center at the Perlmutter Cancer Center in Manhattan, coordinating research and clinical efforts.

"NYU Langone's continued mission to expand access to care for patients is what drew me to this position," says Dr. Renteria. "Long Island has a large patient population, and we are positioned to provide them the state-of-the-art treatments for leukemias, lymphomas, myelomas and transplant in their own neighborhoods."

In addition to her leadership role, Dr. Renteria also holds a clinical associate professor position in the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman Long Island School of Medicine. As a clinical research physician throughout her career, Dr. Renteria has conducted studies in more than 40 clinical trials, with a focus on Hematologic Malignancies and Hematopoietic Cell Therapies (HCT), including allogeneic HCT, CAR-T cell therapies, and autologous HCT. Dr. Renteria has also held prominent leadership positions at other institutions.

"Dr. Renteria brings years of leadership experience with her to join our exceptional team in Long Island," says Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Chair of Radiation Oncology and director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center. "That experience will be invaluable to our mission to provide patients at each of our locations with one standard of care."

About Dr. Renteria

An alumna of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Dr. Renteria completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, and a hematology–oncology fellowship at Maimonides Medical Center. She also completed a blood and marrow transplantation fellowship at Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine.

Her professional experience includes senior leadership positions. She served as the medical director of acute leukemia and stem cell transplant and cellular therapy at the Lipson Cancer Institute and most recently as the medical director of MedStar Georgetown University Hospital's stem cell transplantation and cellular immunotherapy program.

She held leadership roles at Forma Therapeutics, a Novo Nordisk company, where she led the early clinical development of small molecules in hematology–oncology. At ICON plc, she led the development of a dedicated cell and gene therapy team and delivered global and regional medical monitoring on clinical trials in the United States as well as for different study projects at ICON Clinical Research as a global therapeutic expert in hematologic malignancies, cellular and gene therapies, allogeneic HCT, and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

At Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, she was the leader of the Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) Research Clinical Program. In the Mount Sinai Bone Marrow Transplant Program, she developed GVHD management guidelines, and as a member of the BMT-Infectious Diseases committee she helped develop related standard operating procedures. At the Lipson Cancer Institute in Rochester, New York, she was instrumental in landing the Acute Leukemia & Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy program, where she served as medical director.

Dr. Renteria's research has been published in high-impact journals, including Atlas of Diagnostic Hematology and the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and she has presented at national conferences and meetings that include the American Society of Hematology (ASH). She is also an active member of several professional societies, including the European Hematology Association, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Society of Hematology.

