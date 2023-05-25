Permanent Jewelry Association to Launch at Vegas Expo

News provided by

Permanent Jewelry Association

25 May, 2023, 07:57 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly created Permanent Jewelry Association (PJA), a business trade group for permanent jewelry artists, is set to officially launch at the upcoming Permanent Jewelry Expo (PJX) May 30June 1 at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. PJX will provide the largest educational and networking event in the world specifically for permanent jewelry artists and the PJA will be the premiere trade association for artists around the world.

"We are excited to launch this new trade association geared specifically for the permanent jewelry industry," said PJA President Amy Dixon. "PJA will promote professional conduct, safety, and industry standards, and will educate and provide resources for a permanent jewelry artist and our clients."

Permanent jewelry is a new trend in the U.S. and has spread into parts of Europe. It has grown more than 923% over the past year. Customers are attracted to the product because of the experience permanent jewelry provides.

"When consumers see what permanent jewelry is and what it can represent to an individual, people want one," Dixon said. "It's kind of like a tattoo but with jewelry instead of ink. We see moms and daughters, sisters, friends, brides and their bridesmaids, couples, and others come in for a special bonding experience."

The group will also assist new artists in their business ventures by offering resources to help those entrepreneurs in the business be able to grow and expand. Sunstone Welders provide everything PJ artists need to start a PJ business or add to their current business. For a small investment of about $2,500 the "business in a box" for entrepreneurs that include an Orion mPulse welder, all tools, and training, artists can potentially make a five- to six-figure revenue stream. Permanent Jewelry makes a great business or side-hustle for women entrepreneurs. Artists can also access an assortment of precious metal chains from Sunstone to use in their new business.

"People have a great experience with permanent jewelry," said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Welders. "When people see what permanent jewelry is, what it can represent, everyone wants one. It represents something differently for each person—that's what makes it so enjoyable."

For more information on the expo or on beginning a permanent jewelry business, visit https://sunstonewelders.com/products/permanent-jewelry/.

SOURCE Permanent Jewelry Association

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.