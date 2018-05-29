Permanent Magnet Motor Market to Grow at 8.87% CAGR to 2023

Browse 65 Market Data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 137 Pages and In-depth TOC on "Permanent Magnet Motor Market by Type (PMAC, PMDC, and Brushless DC), Power Rating (Up to 25 kW, 25-100 kW, 100-300 kW, and 300 kW & Above), End-User (Industrial, Commercial & Residential, and Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1498193-permanent-magnet-motor-market-by-type-pmac-pmdc-and-brushless-dc-power-rating-up-to-25-kw-25-100-kw-100-300-kw-and-300-kw-above-end-user-industrial-commercial-residential-and-healthcare-and-r-st-to-2023.html .

Report defines, describes, and forecasts permanent magnet motor market by type, power rating, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

"The up to 25 kW segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2018 to 2023."

The report segments the permanent magnet motor market, by type, into permanent magnet AC motors, permanent magnet DC motors, and brushless DC motors. The permanent magnet AC motors segment is estimated to lead the permanent magnet motor market in 2018. It is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period because of features such as high torque capacity, high-quality magnetic performance, high accelerations, and high withstand overload capacity without the risk of demagnetization of the magnets.

The permanent magnet motor market has been analyzed on the basis of five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global permanent magnet motor market by 2023.

"The industrial segment is expected to dominate the permanent magnet motor market from 2018 to 2023."

The key players in the permanent magnet motor market include GE (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and Emerson (US). Mergers & acquisitions was the most commonly adopted strategy by the top players in the market from 2013 to 2017.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for permanent magnet motors in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. China and Japan are expected to be the largest markets for permanent magnet motors in the region because of significant investments being made in the industrial sector.

The permanent magnet motor market size in this region can be attributed to the increasing focus on the electronics sector, of which permanent magnet motors are a major component. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the key markets for permanent magnet motors in Asia Pacific.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient & low-cost maintenance motors and increased implementation of permanent magnet motors across industries are the major factors driving the permanent magnet motor market. Shifting from rare earth magnets to cost-effective ferrite permanent magnets is one of the major opportunities for this market.

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 51%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 19%

Tier 1- 51%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 19% By Designation: C-Level- 31%, D-Level- 43%, Others- 26%

C-Level- 31%, D-Level- 43%, Others- 26% By Region: Asia Pacific - 30%,Europe- 27%, North America - 21%, Middle East - 12%, and South America - 6%, and Africa - 4%

