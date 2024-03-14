Permanent Portfolio Funds Wins Four 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC, investment adviser to Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, is pleased to announce that two of their mutual funds received 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards in recognition of consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Permanent Portfolio® (PRPFX)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, Permanent Portfolio Class I, Best Alternative Global Macro Funds Over 3 Years (out of 36 funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, Permanent Portfolio Class I, Best Alternative Global Macro Funds Over 5 Years (out of 36 funds)

Permanent Portfolio is a non-correlated, comprehensive asset allocation strategy designed to consider all investment climates – seeking profit and downside protection in any economic environment – thereby eliminating the need for forecasts, predictions, or market timing.

Versatile Bond Portfolio (PRVBX)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United Sates 2024 Winner, Versatile Bond Portfolio Class I, Best Corporate Debt Funds BBB-Rated Over 3 Years (out of 55 funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United Sates 2024 Winner, Versatile Bond Portfolio Class I, Best Corporate Debt Funds BBB-Rated Over 5 Years (out of 52 funds)

Versatile Bond Portfolio is a flexible or unconstrained income strategy that takes a different approach – no leverage, no derivatives, and no asset-backed securities – but invests opportunistically across multiple sectors in both investment grade and non-investment grade securities, focusing on credit quality and active duration management.

"We are honored to receive these awards for delivering outstanding fund performance. In such a challenging market environment over the last few years of stubborn inflation, uneven equity returns, higher for longer interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty, we are proud to have provided such strong results for our shareholders," said Michael J. Cuggino, President and Portfolio Manager of Permanent Portfolio Funds. "We look forward to the opportunity to continue helping our clients achieve long term success in building their nest eggs in all types of markets."

"The 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic three-year period that the markets have seen in decades. Fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, a war, skyrocketing inflation and dramatic central bank intervention.

Whether you've been investing for just the past 15 years and have seen only the easy money environment following the Financial Crisis – or you've been an investor for 50 years and feel as if you've seen it all, there is no way to have foreseen the range of fundamental and non-financial factors that impacted the markets these past few years.

We applaud the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners such as Permanent Portfolio Funds for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions."

Robert Jenkins, Global Head of Research, Investment & Wealth LSEG Lipper.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The Prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment companies. A hard copy may be obtained by calling (800) 531-5142. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Permanent Portfolio invests in foreign securities, which will involve greater volatility, political, economic and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. The fund will be affected by changes in the prices of gold, silver, Swiss franc assets and U.S. and foreign aggressive growth, real estate and natural resource stocks. The fund is non-diversified and thus may be able to invest more of its assets in fewer issuers and types of investments than a diversified fund. Investing a higher percentage of its assets in any one or a few issuers could increase the fund's risk of loss and its share price volatility. The fund may invest in smaller companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies.

Versatile Bond Portfolio's investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. The risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in below investment grade bonds (also referred to as "high yield" or "junk" bonds) present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher-rated securities. Investments in foreign securities involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater in emerging markets. In addition, certain investments may be illiquid and may be difficult to purchase, sell, or value.

Mutual fund investing involves risk; loss of principal is possible.

Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC ("Pacific Heights") is the investment adviser to Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds ("Fund"). The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC ("Quasar"), a member of FINRA. Quasar is not affiliated with Pacific Heights.

Permanent Portfolio® and The Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds logo are registered trademarks of Pacific Heights. Copyright © 2024 Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds. All rights reserved.

