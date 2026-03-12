Permanent Portfolio Funds Wins Four 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC, investment adviser to Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds®, is pleased to announce that two of its mutual funds received LSEG Lipper Fund Awards in recognition of consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Our Awards

Permanent Portfolio® (PRPFX)



LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner, Permanent Portfolio Class I, Best Alternative Global Macro Funds Over 3 Years (out of 27 funds)



LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner, Permanent Portfolio Class I, Best Alternative Global Macro Funds Over 5 Years (out of 26 funds)



LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner, Permanent Portfolio Class I, Best Alternative Global Macro Funds Over 10 Years (out of 26 funds)



Permanent Portfolio® is a non-correlated, comprehensive asset allocation strategy designed to consider all investment climates – seeking profit and downside protection in any economic environment – thereby eliminating the need for forecasts, predictions, or market timing.





Aggressive Growth Portfolio (PAGRX)



LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner, Aggressive Growth Portfolio Class I, Best Multi-Cap Core Funds Over 3 Years (out of 161 funds)



Aggressive Growth Portfolio is a multi-cap core equity strategy that employs a low-turnover, "go anywhere" approach, seeking to build a portfolio of companies and industries that should outperform the broad stock market over an extended period of time. The fully invested Fund employs a variety of techniques, including growth, value, and event-driven catalysts, to achieve its objective.

"We are honored to once again receive these awards recognizing outstanding fund performance," said Michael J. Cuggino, President and Portfolio Manager of Permanent Portfolio Funds. "Over the last few years, investors have had to contend with a wide variety of challenging market conditions, including stubborn inflation, higher-for-longer interest rates, concentrated equity returns, a volatile U.S. political environment, tariffs, and geopolitical uncertainty. Against this backdrop, we are proud to have consistently delivered such strong results for our shareholders. As always, we look forward to helping our clients achieve long-term success in building their nest eggs amid any market conditions that may arise."

"The 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards mark another volatile three-year stretch for global markets," said Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research at LSEG Data & Analytics. "The managers we're recognizing have guided investors through an environment where base rates have spiked, then diverged, as central banks navigated new and challenging inflationary landscapes, alongside uneven global growth and heightened geopolitical risk. Whether managers entered the market in the era of easy money or have navigated cycles for decades, this most recent period made one thing plain: durable results come from a disciplined process, not prediction. We applaud the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outperformance and the steady reassurance of consistency through changing market conditions."

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, its accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The Prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment companies. A hard copy may be obtained by calling (800) 531-5142. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Permanent Portfolio® invests in foreign securities, which will involve greater volatility, political, economic and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods. The fund will be affected by changes in the prices of gold, silver, Swiss franc assets and U.S. and foreign aggressive growth, real estate and natural resource stocks. The fund is non-diversified and thus may be able to invest more of its assets in fewer issuers and types of investments than a diversified fund. Investing a higher percentage of its assets in any one or a few issuers could increase the fund's risk of loss and its share price volatility. The fund may invest in smaller companies, which involves additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies.

Aggressive Growth Portfolio's stocks may appreciate in value more rapidly than the stock market, but they are also subject to greater risk, especially during periods when the prices of U.S. stock market investments, in general, are declining. The Portfolio invests in smaller companies, which will involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. The Portfolio also invests in foreign securities, which will involve greater volatility, political, economic and currency risks, and differences in accounting methods.

Mutual fund investing involves risk; loss of principal is possible.

Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC ("Pacific Heights") is the investment adviser to Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds® ("Fund"). The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC ("Quasar"), a member of FINRA. Quasar is not affiliated with Pacific Heights.

Permanent Portfolio®, The Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds® and The Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds logo are registered trademarks of Pacific Heights. Copyright © 2026 Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bono

JConnelly

[email protected]

973-590-9110

SOURCE Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC