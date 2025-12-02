Permanente Live webinar: Digital health and Al: Hope, hype, and hard truths

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National health care leaders from Kaiser Permanente and the Peterson Health Technology Institute will share insights on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health tools during a free Permanente Live webinar on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

From patient-facing apps that help manage chronic conditions to AI-powered ambient listening that aims to reduce physician burnout, digital health tools are reshaping care delivery. Clinicians now have technology that flags abnormal results in real time, supports faster decision-making, and streamlines care team communication.

However, behind the buzz, hard questions remain: Do these tools improve patient outcomes? Can they reduce costs and save time? Are they adding value to clinicians and patients, or just adding steps?

Who:

Caroline Pearson, executive director, Peterson Health Technology Institute

Kristine Lee, MD, associate executive director, The Permanente Medical Group

Stephen Parodi, MD, executive vice president, The Permanente Federation (Moderator)

What:

"Digital health and Al: Hope, hype, and hard truths." Webinar attendees will learn about:

The biggest challenges to evaluating digital health solutions

Considerations for leaders determining which digital health solutions or technologies to adopt

The next frontier for AI and digital health

When:

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

11:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. CT / 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Register to attend this free virtual one-hour event.

About Permanente Medical Groups

Permanente Medical Groups provide award-winning care to Kaiser Permanente's 12.6 million members. More than 25,000 primary care physicians and specialists are dedicated to the mission of providing high-quality, affordable care to all our patients and communities. Our ethical, compassionate approach to value-based care is physician-led, patient-centered, and evidence-based. We work collaboratively, supported by state-of-the art facilities and technology, to provide world-class primary, complex, and chronic care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia. Find out more at permanente.org.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization of Permanente Medical Groups, which provide high-quality, affordable health care to the members of Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works to spread the ethical and compassionate value-based care we call Permanente Medicine. Our model of care is physician-led, patient-centered, and team-delivered. We foster and accelerate medical research, clinical innovation, and performance improvements. With Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are expanding the reach of Kaiser Permanente's unique approach to integrated care delivery, transforming health care in America. Find out more at permanente.org.

