Permasteel Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Consumer Favorite Patio and Outdoor Brand Continues to Impress in Second Decade of Work

POMONA, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Permasteel , a leading innovator in outdoor living products, celebrates 20 years of serving outdoorists and patio enthusiasts this week. Staff, fans and community members gathered to honor the brand's legacy and look toward the future.

"We're honored to continue providing cutting-edge products for our fanbase," said Permasteel President and Founder, Hazel Hu. "Our commitment to customer satisfaction and our passion for outdoor living have only grown over the last 20-years, and we remain steadfastly invested in the evolution of the category."

Over the last 20 years, the brand became a staple in the industry by bringing style and a colorful aesthetic to outdoor living and entertaining. Since bursting onto the scene with the 80QT Classic Patio Cooler in 2004, Permasteel has continued to introduce high quality, enduring products that elevate any outdoor gathering.

In the next 20 years, Permasteel will tirelessly focus on attractive, durable, problem-solving products like the all-new Elevated Garden Bed with EnGrow Technology, which launched earlier this year. The Elevated Garden Bed features patented technology that helps ensure soil longevity and productivity far beyond standard raised beds.

"Our unique range of patio coolers, gas grills, garden beds, heaters and outdoor accessories redefined the industry when we launched 20-years ago," Hu said. "We will further that evolution in the next two decades by looking to our discerning consumer base for guidance and inspiration. We also look forward to new and exciting collaborations and projects in the near future that will revolutionize outdoor living further than ever before!"

About Permasteel

Headquartered in Pomona, California, Permasteel is a leading innovator in outdoor living products. We are committed to providing high-quality and durable solutions that enhance the overall outdoor experience. Specializing in premium outdoor patio coolers, gas grills, garden beds, heaters, and accessories, Permasteel combines cutting-edge design with exceptional functionality, creating products that stand the test of time. With a dedication to customer satisfaction and a passion for outdoor living, Permasteel continues to redefine the industry, offering a diverse range of reliable and stylish products for discerning consumers. Elevate your outdoor lifestyle with Permasteel – where durability meets design. For more information, please visit www.permasteel.life .

