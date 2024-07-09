Permasteel Launches All-New Elevated Garden Bed

Innovative Design with EnGrow's TrueSoil™ Technology Set to Transform Home Gardening

POMONA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Permasteel, a leading innovator in outdoor living products, proudly announces the launch of its all-new elevated garden bed powered by EnGrow's patented TrueSoil™ Technology. This high-quality, durable, cutting-edge patio-style raised garden bed is now available wherever Permasteel products are sold.

"This garden bed is the most ambitious product we've ever produced," said Permasteel President and Founder, Hazel Hu. "We collaborated with EnGrow for the design and we couldn't be more thrilled with the final product. It's going to help change the way people think about home gardens."

The Elevated Garden Bed ($249.99 MSRP) is available in Olive or Ivory powder coated zinc alloy. It uses EnGrow's patented TrueSoil™ Technology, which allows fresh air to naturally flow below the soil helping oxygenate the base of the soil and helps sustain the life of your soil longer. Key features include: Soil Platform™, Eco-Tubing™, Eco-Chamber™, water level indicator, drain plug, and storage below the garden bed. The Olive and Ivory garden beds feature rolling casters for easy transportation.

The Costco-exclusive version (Galvanized Steel without casters) is available at a ultra-competitive price point (at $169 MSRP).

"EnGrow's patented TrueSoil™ Technology maximizes soil health and creates the most optimal conditions for plants to flourish," said Mike Roelfs, EnGrow CEO. "With EnGrow's technology powering Permasteel's first-ever garden bed, gardeners throughout the country will have the ability to grow the healthiest and strongest plants, the way nature intended."

The standard Elevated Garden Bed available at www.permasteel.life comes in eye-popping Olive and Ivory color variants. Color is a signature of all Permasteel products, and this raised garden bed builds on that reputation.

"We make the best, most appealing outdoor products on the market," Hu said. "This garden bed represents our first foray into the home garden and homesteader space, which is a natural next step for the brand. The fact that the garden bed is also available in a limited-edition colorway at Costco is an added bonus and will give even more consumers access to this revolutionary raised bed."

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or visit www.permasteel.life to learn more.

About Permasteel

Headquartered in Pomona, California, Permasteel is a leading innovator in outdoor living products. Specializing in premium outdoor patio coolers, gas grills, garden beds, heaters, and accessories. With a dedication to customer satisfaction and a passion for outdoor living, Permasteel continues to redefine the industry, offering a diverse range of reliable and stylish products for discerning consumers. For more information, please visit www.permasteel.life.

About EnGrow

Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, EnGrow is on a mission to revolutionize the agriculture industry with innovative regenerative soil technology that is designed specifically to maximize and sustain soil health and create optimal conditions for plant growth. EnGrow's technology is the first of its kind in the garden space and is patent protected. For more information visit www.engrow.ag.

