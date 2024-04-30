Permasteel® Launches All-New Kenmore® 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill

Award-Winning Outdoor Living Brand's Retro Grill Is New for Spring 2024

POMONA, Calif., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Permasteel , a leading innovator in outdoor living products and authorized licensee for Kenmore Gas Grills, proudly announces the launch of their all-new Kenmore 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill for spring 2024. The retro-style grill represents Permasteel's commitment to high-quality, durable, cutting-edge design with exceptional functionality and aesthetics. It is available now at KenmoreGrill.com and leading retailers.

The Kenmore 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill ($199.99 MSRP) is the perfect ultra-compact solution for your tiny patio and picnic needs. It fits easily on any tabletop and features a lockable lid to help ensure seamless portability from the porch to the park and back again. This new grill also boasts foldable legs for simple storage in small spaces.

The compact grill stood out as the winner of the prestigious Retailer's Choice Award at last month's National Hardware Show in Las Vegas, surpassing thousands of new products.

"This grill represents a significant milestone in grilling design and how we cater to the next generation of outdoor cooking enthusiasts," said Permasteel President and Founder, Hazel Hu. "This portable grill's myriad of colors and compact design are sure to make it a signature product in any griller's collection."

Additional highlights include a cast aluminum lid and firebox, 14,000 BTUs of total heating power, two 304 stainless steel U-burners, a warming rack, a temperature gauge, a slide-out grease tray, side handles, and compatibility with both 5 lb and 20 lb propane gas tanks.

"Permasteel is synonymous with cutting-edge design, aesthetics, and durability, and this grill represents that ethos wonderfully," Hu said. "Matched with the legacy and trusted performance of the Kenmore brand, we're sure consumers will be just as impressed with both the appearance and function of the grill as we are."

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] or visit www.permasteel.life to learn more about Permasteel's stellar products.

About Permasteel

Headquartered in Pomona, California, Permasteel is a leading innovator in outdoor living products. We are committed to providing high-quality and durable solutions that enhance the overall outdoor experience. Specializing in premium outdoor patio coolers, gas grills, garden beds, heaters, and accessories, Permasteel combines cutting-edge design with exceptional functionality, creating products that stand the test of time. With a dedication to customer satisfaction and a passion for outdoor living, Permasteel continues to redefine the industry, offering a diverse range of reliable and stylish products for discerning consumers. Elevate your outdoor lifestyle with Permasteel—where durability meets design. For more information, visit www.permasteel.life .

About Kenmore

Kenmore provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and the in-between. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform, and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment.

For more information, visit www.kenmore.com or www.kenmore.com/press-kit/ .

SOURCE Permasteel