Permian Basin & Beyond TV Series Spotlights Odessa Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

ODESSA, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added Permian Basin & Beyond, a new locally hosted series in the Odessa and Permian Basin area, to its lineup. The West Texas real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Donavon Earl and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of Permian Basin & Beyond at realshows.tv .

The series captures the spirit of the Permian Basin by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Donavon Earl:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in Odessa and surrounding West Texas communities

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life across the Permian Basin

"As host of Permian Basin & Beyond, my goal is to shine a light on the people and places that make the Odessa and Permian Basin area such a special place to call home," said Donavon Earl, host of Permian Basin & Beyond. "From longtime local businesses to new voices in our community, we want viewers to see themselves and their neighbors reflected on screen."

Permian Basin & Beyond is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, Permian Basin & Beyond gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Odessa, TX, and the broader Permian Basin region. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, Permian Basin & Beyond focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from Permian Basin & Beyond are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv .

