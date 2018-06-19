Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces June Cash Distribution

This month's distribution decreased from the previous month due to a decrease in oil and gas production, offset by an increase in pricing for oil but a slight decline in the pricing for gas during the month of April on the Waddell Ranch Properties. Net Production of the Waddell Ranch Properties are also affected when the various expenses fluctuate as they did this month resulting in lower Net to Trust production volumes. Conoco Phillips made an adjustment of approximately $400,000 for the previous year Joint Operating Agreement overhead. This adjustment is under review at this time. Production and pricing of both oil and gas on the Texas Royalty properties increased over the previous month.

WADDELL RANCH

Production for the underlying properties at the Waddell Ranch was 51,457 barrels of oil and 298,636 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Waddell Ranch was 13,628 barrels of oil and 80,047 Mcf of gas. The average price for oil was $62.83 per bbl and for gas was $2.65 per Mcf. This would primarily reflect production and pricing for the month of April for oil and the month of March for gas. These allocated volumes were significantly impacted by the pricing of both oil and gas.

This production and pricing for the Underlying Properties resulted in revenues for the Waddell Ranch Properties of $4,025,233. Deducted from these would be the Lease Operating Expense (LOE) of $2,328,269, taxes of $267,766 and Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) of $66,089 totaling $2,662,124 resulting in a Net Profit of $1,363,109 for the month of May. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 75% of the underlying properties, this would result in a net contribution by the Waddell Ranch Properties of $1,022,332 to this month's distribution.



Underlying Properties Net to Trust Sales





Volumes Volumes Average Price

Oil (bbls) Gas (Mcf) Oil (bbls) Gas (Mcf) Oil (per bbl) Gas (per Mcf) Current Month











Waddell Ranch 51,457 298,636 13,628 80,047* $62.83 $2.65** Texas Royalties 23,211 22,073 20,299 19,282* $61.59 $6.42**













Prior Month











Waddell Ranch 55,246 319,493 20,941 122,074* $59.53 $2.91** Texas Royalties 20,882 20,360 18,074 17,596* $60.49 $6.91**



*These volumes are the net to the trust, after allocation of expenses to Trust's net profit interest, including any prior period adjustments.

**This pricing includes sales of gas liquid products.

TEXAS ROYALTY PROPERTIES

Production for the underlying properties at the Texas Royalties was 23,211 barrels of oil and 22,073 Mcf of gas. The production for the Trust's allocated portion of the Texas Royalties was 20,299 barrels of oil and 19,282 Mcf of gas. The average price for oil was $61.59 per bbl and for gas was $6.42 per Mcf. This would primarily reflect production and pricing for the month of April for oil and the month of March for gas. These allocated volumes were impacted by the pricing of both oil and gas.

This production and pricing for the underlying properties resulted in revenues for the Texas Royalties of $1,571,447. Deducted from these were taxes of $182,410 resulting in a Net Profit of $1,389,037 for the month of May. With the Trust's Net Profit Interest (NPI) of 95% of the Underlying Properties, this would result in net contribution by the Texas Royalties of $1,319,587 to this month's distribution.

General and Administrative Expenses deducted for the month were $289,365 resulting in a distribution of $2,054,519 to 46,608,796 units outstanding, or $0.044080 per unit.

The worldwide market conditions continue to affect the pricing for domestic production. It is difficult to predict what effect these conditions will have on future distributions.

Permian's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports, including a summary of reserves as of 1/1/2018, tax information booklets, and a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all can be found on its website at http://www.pbt-permian.com/.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permian-basin-royalty-trust-announces-june-cash-distribution-300668268.html

SOURCE Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Related Links

http://www.pbt-permian.com

