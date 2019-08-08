Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference, Year Three Early Sponsors Signing On

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBWIEC® began its Conference with the simple goal of providing a world class water in energy, educationally-based conference in the heart of the world's oil patch: The Permian Basin. PBWIEC® Programs Co-Chair Monica M. Jacobs, Chair of Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP's Water Law Section speaks to the heart of that matter when she confirms, "since the beginning, we've focused on sharing facts and science, and promoting innovation and the Permian, rather than focusing on specific vendors. In our first two years, we've attracted an amazingly diverse group of Permian stakeholders—hailing across the globe from Midland to Japan—who not only enjoy PBWIEC's trailblazing topics, but also its unique networking opportunities." PBWIEC® Programs Co-Chair Tim McWilliams, Senior Vice President of Operations for Seawolf Water Resources adds, "We fully expect Year Three's roster of speakers and attendees to continue these trends and be representative of the further growth and evolution of this important annual event."

While other conferences confined themselves to Houston and Dallas, PBWIEC®'s volunteer-led organization understood the critical importance of bringing together educators, regulators and those that work in and around the Basin for a relevant conference in and about the Permian Basin and began their Conference, hosted in Midland and Odessa, in 2018. The third annual Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference (PBWIEC.com) will return to the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion and run from February 18, 2020 through February 21, 2020.

"To say that we are surprised and delighted at the worldwide success of this homegrown, Permian Basin conference would be an understatement," shared Jonna Smoot, PBWIEC® – Event Chair and a founding Advisory Board Member. "PBWIEC® takes its role in the water conference community very seriously and ensures that not only does our 3-day conference have incredible content not represented elsewhere, but that its early-bird attendance costs are priced well below that of every other water conference, even those that are only 1-day, or half-day events. PBWIEC® also works with our educational and governmental entities to ensure they are represented and able to attend PBWIEC®'s events. We are anticipating over 700 attendees for our Year Three Conference and couldn't be happier that we've already had such fantastic sponsors sign on so early!"

Exclusive Year Three Presenting Sponsor: NGL Water Solutions, LLC

Gold: Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP; West Texas Radio Group (a Jim Woodcock Company)

Exclusive Conference Consumables Sponsors: Lanyards – Veolia; Note Pads - West Texas Water Management; Pens - Layne Water Midstream; Water Bottles - Agua Libre Midstream;

Day Three AV Sponsors: Express Employment Professionals of Midland/Garland; Tetra Tech

Media and Other In-Kind Sponsors: Discover Odessa; Midland Reporter-Telegram; Odessa American; PBO&G Magazine; PBPA; UT Permian Basin; and VisitMidland.com.

PBWIEC® paves the path to the Permian

PBWIEC® is pleased to see the tides are turning with more conferences swimming over to the Permian to share their information and are now involving our local educators in their events. That was one of PBWIEC®'s initial goals: to encourage collaboration and networking at the local levels, bring water in energy education to the forefront and begin disseminating information far and wide, and it's working!

PBWIEC® not only talks about collaborating with the Permian's local educators, but also works with them regarding Conference content and supports our growing Basin by sharing our Conference net proceeds via grants and scholarships. In two short years, PBWIEC® has gifted $110,000 in higher education sponsorship and grant monies, and provided many thousands of dollars in free registrations to our local university so they may be engaged in the relevant and timely water in energy discussions occurring at PBWIEC®.

In fact, our local university has recently begun their own Water Lecture Series drawing from PBWIEC®'s first- and second-year conference speakers. People are excited about the Permian's water in energy!

For more information on NGL Energy Partners LP and NGL Water Solutions, LLC please go to: http://www.nglenergypartners.com/ and http://www.nglenergypartners.com/segments/water/

Additional Year Three Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference related information, media inquiries, registration and sponsorship information may be found at PBWIEC.com.

