Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference, Year Three Presenting Sponsor Confirmed As NGL Water Solutions, LLC, An NGL Energy Partners LP Company

MIDLAND, Texas, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference (PBWIEC.com) will run from February 18, 2020 through February 21, 2020 and is thrilled to confirm its Presenting Sponsor as NGL Water Solutions, LLC, an NGL Energy Partners LP company.

PBWIEC is Unique and Critically Important

"PBWIEC is unique and critically important because it is a collaborative academic and industry-related event that looks at real and potential water in energy impacts and considers future solutions regarding how to best conserve, use and manage our precious water resources," Jonna Smoot, PBWIEC – Event Chair and Advisory Board Member said. "PBWIEC is looking forward to building on its past success to provide an even more developed, informative and engaging Year Three Conference in 2020."

Continuing Education Credit Hours

In addition to continuing to offer Ethics Education Credit hours to Conference attendees, one of the areas PBWIEC is examining to enhance the Year Three PBWIEC is the potential for making Continuing Education Credit hours available to participants.

PBWIEC's Inception

"The idea of starting this particular conference flowed from the UT Permian Basin Business Advisory Board who felt they needed to be and could be more involved with discussing and solving current and pressing Permian Basin issues. The need for water in the oil and gas industry is huge and the impacts of our usage will be felt for years to come if we do not begin to understand and better manage this resource," said Jim Woodcock, one of PBWIEC's founding board members and Conference Chair. "Just look at the number of wells that are slated to be drilled here. With so much of the world's oil drilling activity occurring in the Permian Basin, we couldn't sit by and not begin exploring ways to find solutions regarding how to best use and manage water in energy for the future of Texas and our nation."

Year Two PBWIEC

Year One's PBWIEC sold out and had attendees from as far away as Japan attend. The Year Two PBWIEC featured experts from across the country representing all aspects of the oil and gas industry, from land owners to seismologists, to speakers from the legal and regulatory side for both New Mexico and Texas. Year Two speakers included more than 44 business leaders, landowners, oilfield operators, policymakers, researchers and academic leaders discussing best‐practices, issues and solutions that support water usage and conservation in the energy industry to PBWIEC's over 500 registered attendees.

NGL Water Solutions, LLC as PBWIEC's Presenting Sponsor is a natural fit

"Having NGL Water Solutions, LLC as PBWIEC's Presenting Sponsor for the Year Three Conference is a natural fit," concluded Smoot. "Because of NGL's cutting-edge expertise and dedication to addressing the current and future water in energy impacts the oil patch is facing, PBWIEC is proud to be able to begin our Year Three advertising by featuring NGL Water Solutions, LLC as our Presenting Sponsor, which will help spotlight both PBWIEC and NGL's water in energy initiatives."

About NGL's involvement with PBWIEC, NGL's CEO H. Michael Krimbill recently stated, "NGL is excited to sponsor PBWIEC Year Three. The Conference provides an important forum to dialogue about the present and future of produced water management. NGL has been providing water solutions for over a decade, always with an eye towards the future. NGL's universe of solutions includes transport via a robust and growing pipeline network, subsurface disposal, cutting-edge recycling for industry reuse, as well as sophisticated treatment processes producing better than drinking water standard water for use in other industrial, commercial, or municipal applications and surface discharge for beneficial use."

About NGL Water Solutions, LLC and NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Water Solutions, LLC, an NGL Energy Partners LP company, is the largest water transportation and disposal company in the Delaware Basin. NGL provides multiple transportation, disposal and recycling options to E&P customers, processing 1 million barrels of water per day at almost 100 facilities. The breadth and size of NGL's system and diversity of its product offerings allows NGL to provide customized water solutions tailored to customer needs, resulting in best-in-class solutions and execution.

NGL Energy Partners paves the way for greater collaboration with industry, government and academia to focus on water

Consistent with its focus on understanding and being prepared for future opportunity, NGL recently donated its cutting-edge 10,000-square-foot research facility to the Colorado School of Mines, a gift valued at approximately $800,000. Operating this facility will allow the Colorado School of Mines to develop greater collaboration with industry, government, and academia to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing society today – access to clean water.

The facility, known as the WE2ST (Water-Energy Education, Science and Technology) Water Technology Hub will accommodate large-scale research focused on developing innovative treatment technologies for produced water from oil, gas and mineral production, groundwater contaminated with emerging contaminants (including toxic poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances), saline and hypersaline streams, municipal water, wastewater and more — leading to sustainable water reuse.

For more information on this NGL / Colorado School of Mines collaboration, please go to: http://www.minesnewsroom.com/news/water-treatment-hub-bridge-research-commercialization

For more information on NGL Energy Partners LP and NGL Water Solutions, LLC please go to: http://www.nglenergypartners.com/ and http://www.nglenergypartners.com/segments/water/

Additional Year Three Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference related information, media inquiries, registration and sponsorship information may be found at PBWIEC.com.

