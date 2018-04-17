SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Surging oil and natural gas drilling activity in the Permian Basin has pushed electricity demand in West Texas to record highs, creating challenges for grid reliability and prompting a slowdown in new energy projects due to inadequate transmission. Industrial Info is tracking more than $7.5 billion in active projects related to oil and natural gas production in the Permian.
For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permian-shale-boom-threatens-to-overtax-electrical-grid-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300630748.html
SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.
Share this article