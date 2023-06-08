Permian Strategic Partnership Transformed $125 Million in 2022 into Over $1 Billion in Collaborative Investment

News provided by

Permian Strategic Partnership

08 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET

Permian Strategic Partnership Improves Education, Healthcare, Workforce Development, and Road Safety

MIDLAND, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), a coalition of 20 energy companies committed to strengthening and improving the quality of life for Permian Basin residents, released its 2022 annual report today. Since its establishment in 2019 and through the end of 2022, the organization committed $125 million in philanthropic investments to generate over $1 billion in community support and collaborative investments.

Continue Reading
The Permian Strategic Partnership has directly invested approximately $125 million in Permian Basin projects and contributed to collaborative investments totaling more than $1 billion.
The Permian Strategic Partnership has directly invested approximately $125 million in Permian Basin projects and contributed to collaborative investments totaling more than $1 billion.

As the philanthropic arm of the region's largest energy industry employers, PSP and its member companies have dedicated efforts to strengthen and improve the quality of life for the communities where their employees live, work, and raise their families. The announcement highlights the profound impact these companies make on the region's communities.

"The Permian Basin's remarkable growth and prosperity in 2022 also presented us with new challenges. PSP approached these challenges head-on, transforming them into opportunities to make significant investments in our schools, healthcare, workforce development, and roads throughout the region," said Don Evans, Chairman of PSP and Former U.S. Commerce Secretary during the George W. Bush administration. "As energy security remains an ongoing global concern, the Permian Basin has proven essential in meeting the world's energy requirements. We must continue to invest in our region, ensuring its readiness to fulfill the demands of the global energy landscape."

Since its founding, PSP has emerged as an exemplary philanthropic model for industries seeking to make impactful and lasting investments in their communities. Through effective public-private partnerships, PSP has successfully enhanced the quality of life for residents in the Permian Basin, spanning across 22 counties in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. PSP's notable investments have been dedicated to addressing critical needs in the region, including:

  • $47,125,000 in education investments impacting hundreds of thousands of students.
  • $52,697,000 in healthcare investments to strengthen the region's 2 million residents' access.
  • $13,955,000 in workforce development to train and upskill the region's current workforce.

"In our ongoing pursuit to shape a promising future for the Permian Basin, this has been yet another year of tremendous progress. By directing investments into education, workforce development, healthcare and road safety, we are fortifying our communities and enhancing the quality of life for everyone that calls the Permian Basin home," said PSP President and CEO Tracee Bentley. "Through our continued efforts, our unwavering commitment and the steadfast support of our members, we have set a high bar for public-private collaboration and have laid a strong foundation to surpass it in 2023."

PSP has officially released its third annual report showcasing PSP's extensive record of work and community investments. To read the full report, visit: permianpartnership.org/2022-annual-report. PSP also shared stories of those impacted by this year's work in their year-in-review video, which can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/eMjhjhgGpaY

About the Permian Strategic Partnership

The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) is a coalition of 20 leading Permian Basin energy companies who joined together to work in partnership with leaders across the region's communities to address current and future challenges to the responsible development of the vast oil and natural gas resources of the Permian Basin in the states of New Mexico and Texas. The PSP member companies are: Apache, BPX Energy, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Coterra Energy, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, Endeavor Energy Resources, EOG Resources, ExxonMobil, Halliburton, Helmerich & Payne, Kinetik, Occidental, Ovintiv, Permian Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources, Plains All American, SLB, and WaterBridge Resources. For more information, visit www.permianpartnership.org.

Media Contact:
Dylan Macinerney, 512.481.2496
[email protected]

SOURCE Permian Strategic Partnership

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.