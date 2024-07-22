Permian Strategic Partnership Transformed $153 Million into Over $1.5 Billion in Collaborative Investment

Permian Strategic Partnership improves education, healthcare, workforce development, and road safety throughout Permian for over five years

MIDLAND, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), a coalition of 30 leading Permian Basin energy companies and higher education institutions committed to strengthening and improving the quality of life for Permian Basin residents, released its 2023 annual report today, reflecting on the impact of their last five years. Since its creation in 2019, the organization has doubled its membership and committed $153 million in philanthropic investments to generate over $1.5 billion in community support and collaborative investments.

As the philanthropic arm of the region's largest energy industry employers, the PSP and its members have dedicated efforts to strengthen and improve the quality of life for the communities where their employees live, work, and raise their families. The announcement highlights these companies and universities' profound impact on the region's communities.

"As we look back on the remarkable progress we have made over the past five years, we are filled with optimism and determination for the journey ahead," said Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the PSP. "The Permian Basin stands as a testament to the resilience and sustainability of our community, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that its potential is fully realized. In the pursuit of this vision, the importance of continued public-private partnership cannot be overstated."

Since its founding, the PSP has emerged as an exemplary philanthropic model for industries seeking to make impactful and lasting investments in their communities. Through effective public-private partnerships, the PSP has successfully enhanced the quality of life for residents in the Permian Basin, spanning 22 counties in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The PSP's notable investments have been dedicated to addressing critical needs in the region, including:

in education investments impacting hundreds of thousands of students $58,700,000 in healthcare investments to strengthen and expand access for the region's 2 million residents

in critical road safety initiatives, programs and life-saving equipment $13,900,000 in workforce development to train and upskill the region's current workforce

PSP has officially released its 2023 annual report highlighting its extensive record of work and community investments. To read the full report, visit: permianpartnership.org/2023-annual-report. PSP also shared stories of those impacted by their five years of work in their year-in-review video, which can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/949972601/23d164b30e?share=copy

About the Permian Strategic Partnership: The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) is a coalition of 30 leading Permian Basin energy companies and higher education institutions who have joined together to work in partnership with leaders across the region's communities to address current and future challenges to the responsible development of the vast oil and natural gas resources of the Permian Basin in the states of New Mexico and Texas. The PSP members are Apache Corporation, BPX Energy, ChampionX, Chevron, Civitas Resources, ConocoPhillips, Coterra Energy, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy, Endeavor Energy Resources, Energy Transfer, EOG Resources, ExxonMobil, Halliburton, Helmerich & Payne, Kinetik, Liberty Energy, Mewbourne Oil Company, Occidental, Ovintiv, Permian Resources, Phillips 66, Plains All American, ProPetro, SLB, Targa Resources, The Texas Tech University System, The University of Texas System, WaterBridge Resources, and Western Midstream. For more information, visit www.permianpartnership.org.

