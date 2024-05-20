PERMIAN WATER RECYCLING FACILITY EXCEEDS 50 MILLION BARRELS TREATED AND REUSED

HOUSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry, today announced their collaborative efforts with Occidental (NYSE: OXY) at the South Curtis Ranch treatment facility in the Midland Basin has successfully treated and recycled 50 million barrels of produced water. Operational since March 2021, this permanent facility showcases the commitment of both companies to sustainable operations in the region.

"Reaching this milestone at one of our flagship facilities is a testament to the hard work and dedication of both teams. This facility not only delivers value to our operator partners, but also provides significant environmental benefits to the community," stated John Schmitz, Select's Chairman of the Board, President and CEO.

Facilities like South Curtis Ranch exemplify the advantages of long-term water programs and infrastructure designed to collect produced water from a vast and complex network of production wells, thereby reducing freshwater consumption and waste.

"By treating and reusing produced water, we use technology and collaboration to reduce water consumption and preserve a precious resource," said Thaimar Ramirez, President and General Manager of Occidental's Midland Basin Business Unit. "Occidental's dedication to responsible operations, including water management, reflects our belief that environmental stewardship is essential for community and ecological wellbeing."

