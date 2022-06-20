Permission.io Appoints Former Facebook (Meta) Executive, Thomas Shin, as CEO

Permission continues to grow its executive team and attract top talent from Big Tech to globally scale web3 advertising

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Permission.io , the leading provider of permission-based Web3 advertising, today announced the appointment of long-time Facebook executive, Thomas Shin, as its Chief Executive Officer effective June 2022. Thomas' hiring comes on the heels of a slew of executive hires from Big Tech as the company continues to attract top talent looking to drive innovation in Web3.

Thomas Shin, CEO Permission.io

Thomas brings over 28 years of experience in the digital advertising space, spanning leadership, product management, operations, and marketing disciplines at companies including Facebook (Meta), Yahoo!, and programmatic pioneers such as Efficient Frontier (acquired by Adobe), MediaMath, and as a consultant to startups. Most recently, Shin served as Head of Americas' Business at Moloco, a startup in the mobile programmatic space - helping to bring the company to unicorn status.

"At a time of rapid growth, we are excited to bring on a new leader who will catapult Permission and our clients into a new era of digital advertising," said Permission.io Founder and Executive Chairman, Charlie Silver. "His proven industry expertise paired with his track record for market innovation and growth at leading global companies is inspiring and makes him the ideal candidate to lead and globally scale Web3 advertising."

Shin's progression as a leader is marked with game-changing impact from Web1 to Web2 and now Web3. As an early employee of both Facebook (Meta) and Yahoo!, Shin developed and managed multi-billion-dollar businesses during hyper-growth periods. At Facebook, he drove mobile ads development before the existence of mobile ads by challenging norms and conventions. Thomas' work shows up today in Facebook's direct response mobile and video ads business, for which he was recognized at the company-level for his innovative work with Amazon and as the top global salesperson specializing in direct response and ad product development.

In addition, he managed Facebook's largest vertical teams in Ecommerce and Disruptors, earning his award-winning teams top ratings and recognition. At Yahoo, Shin revamped Y! Mail's annual ad business from $20M to $460M by developing effective display ad offerings in the early days of digital advertising, and transformed Y! Mail into a flagship property.

Most recently at Moloco, a leader in the mobile Demand Side Platform (DSP) space, he was Head of the Americas' Business, where he architected 5X business growth in less than two years by building out business strategy and functions, advertising operations with a data-driven approach, and expanded the client portfolio and teams.

"I am ecstatic to join Permission.io during this pivotal growth phase. Permission's charter to enable individuals to earn and monetize their data while offering advertisers a way to transparently collect first party data is game-changing in today's rapidly shifting advertising landscape," said Thomas Shin, CEO of Permission. "This generational shift to a Web3 economy will thematically disrupt Web2, and Permission is perfectly positioned at the nexus of this evolution. I am looking forward to building out Permission's products, business functions, Web3 ad sales momentum, and operations as we strive to make ASK the most widely used reward in digital advertising."

Founder and former CEO, Charlie Silver, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and will continue to cultivate strategic financial partnerships that support the development of the Permission network.

To stay up to date with company and product developments, please visit Permission.io's Twitter , Reddit , Discord , Medium , LinkedIn , or visit www.permission.io .

About Permission.io

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission-based, Web3 advertising. The company has created ASK, a tokenized reward that empowers consumers to opt-in, own and monetize their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. Advertisers reward consumers with ASK for interacting with brands and content, building loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit www.permission.io .

Contact:

Alexandra Domecq

9293546055

[email protected]

SOURCE Permission.io