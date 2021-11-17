Permission.io Appoints Google and Microsoft Veteran Vanessa Harris as Chief Product Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permission.io , the leading provider of permission-based advertising, today announced the appointment of Vanessa Harris as Chief Product Officer. Vanessa brings more than 20 years of experience building technology products and leading teams at both Google and Microsoft across the consumer, enterprise, and advertising sectors.

Vanessa Harris

As a Product Manager and Product Lead, Vanessa launched more than a dozen high impact technology products to over a billion users. She has filed numerous patents in areas as diverse as multimedia and document collaboration. In her previous roles, she founded and launched Google Domains, launched the first version of the Office Web Apps, and somewhat infamously the first version of Microsoft Zune. She also spent several years working in search ads on Google's DoubleClick Search, and measuring display ad recall for YouTube.

"Vanessa brings extensive experience and passion for the advertising and crypto industry, and we are very proud to have her on board," stated Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io. "The role of Chief Product Officer will be critical as we continue to expand our use cases within the advertising and crypto landscapes. Vanessa's expertise will further enable ASK to become the most widely used reward in digital advertising."



Harris will spearhead the development of Permission's core products to further empower consumers to own and monetize their data. As the company continues to develop its advertising solutions, Vanessa will ensure ease of use for all Permission partners choosing to reward their audiences with ASK.

Vanessa will also continue to drive the multitude of use cases for ASK within the crypto community as it becomes more readily available to acquire and HODL.



"Permission is a company at the intersection of crypto, advertising, and data sovereignty with a mission to give people back ownership of their time and data," followed Vanessa Harris, Chief Product Officer at Permission.io. "I'm excited to join the Permission team to help us fuel progress in these two emerging and ever-changing industries."

Permission.io recently announced the development of Permission Ads , an industry-first Demand Side Platform (DSP) offering crypto rewards. To stay up to date with company and product developments, please visit Permission.io's Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, LinkedIn, or visit www.permission.io.



About Permission.io

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission-based advertising. The company has created the ASK Coin to empower consumers to own and monetize their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. Advertisers reward consumers with ASK for interacting with brands and content, building loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit http://www.permission.io

Contact:

Alexandra Domecq

9293546055

[email protected]

