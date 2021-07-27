Permission.io Appoints VP of Product to Scale Company's Offerings

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permission.io, the leading provider of permission-based advertising, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Reid Rosenberg as VP of Product. Reid will be overseeing the development of the company's new range of advertising solutions, inclusive of its browser extension, upcoming mobile app, and more.

"We are excited to welcome Reid to the Permission.io team," said Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io. "It is a crucial time for the advertising industry and for our company as we continue to build innovative products to facilitate a permission-advertising ecosystem and offer solutions that will benefit both our advertising partners and consumers worldwide."

Reid comes to Permission from AT&T's advanced advertising business, which encompasses WarnerMedia and Xandr. In his previous role, Reid managed product development for the company's convergence ad sales offering. He has also held senior product and technology roles with other highly recognizable names in media and entertainment, including AMC Networks and ViacomCBS. Reid began his media career in production at MSNBC.

"I am thrilled to be joining Permission.io at this exciting time of growth for the company," said Reid Rosenberg. "I look forward to partnering with a best-in-class team to develop an intuitive and compelling journey for our user community across all offerings. I believe that Permission's innovative business model is a new paradigm for the digital privacy ecosystem, where consumers are fairly compensated for their time, data and purchase intentions."

Permission.io offers the infrastructure and tools to make it possible for businesses, app developers and advertisers to transparently ask and obtain permission for the sharing of user data and will continue to broaden its products and services in the coming months, creating more easily accessible solutions.

