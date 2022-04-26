Permission.io Is Migrating to Polygon Network to Globally Scale Web3 Advertising

The move will enable Permission to further accelerate its mission to empower users worldwide to own and monetize their data

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Permission.io , the leading provider of permission-based Web3 advertising, today announced it's migrating away from its own proprietary blockchain to Polygon, the world's preeminent Ethereum scaling solution with more than 100 million unique users. The migration is the company's first in a series of steps designed to make the $ASK token accessible and interoperable with all major protocols.

The move will allow Permission's crypto-rewarded advertising platform to achieve vast scalability due to Polygon's lightning-fast speeds and low transaction costs. Polygon's infrastructure solutions will be core to decentralizing and growing Permission's platform, which enables advertisers to run global campaigns on the open web in an efficient, cost-effective way, while rewarding users in $ASK for their engagement and permission to share data. In addition, Polygon will enhance ASK utility by enabling interoperability with the Polygon and Ethereum ecosystems, including access to DeFi, staking, wallets, and more.

"Once launched on Polygon, we anticipate rapid acceleration of our advertising ecosystem, supporting our scale to millions of daily transactions and enabling $ASK to become the most widely used reward in digital advertising," says Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io "Looking ahead, when a user anywhere in the world earns from engaging with a crypto-rewarded ad, it will be powered by Polygon."

To enable the migration, an $ASK Bridge will be available to $ASK holders and Permission users to port their $ASK to the Polygon Network.

ABOUT PERMISSION

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission-based, Web3 advertising. The company has created $ASK, a tokenized reward that empowers consumers to own and monetize their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. Advertisers reward consumers with $ASK for opting in and interacting with brands and content, building loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit www.permission.io .

ABOUT POLYGON

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

