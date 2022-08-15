Permission announces partnership with Unstoppable Domains to offer its community NFT domains so they can own their identity in Web3

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Permission.io , the leading provider of permission-based Web3 advertising, today announced its partnership with Unstoppable Domains , the leading platform for Web3 digital identity with more than 2.4 million registered NFT (non-fungible token) domains. Through the partnership, Unstoppable Domains will provide each active Permission user with a $40 credit that can be used to purchase a multi-functional domain that serves as a digital ID and name to send and receive crypto assets - rather than using standard wallet addresses.

Permission.io partners with Unstoppable Domains

"Our partnership with Unstoppable Domains is one we are truly excited to share with our community," said Thomas Shin, CEO of Permission.io. "Permission and Unstoppable Domains share the same Web3 ethos of consumer data agency and ownership. Through our new partnership, we are enabling our Permission user base a slice of the new internet, allowing them further accessibility and ease of use to a variety of activities as the Web3 economy takes shape.

Unstoppable Domains allows users to carve out their piece of Web3 (much like a Web2 domain) with the added benefits of a digital ID and wallet for sending/receiving cryptocurrency and NFTs. A flexible nomenclature allows users to create personalized domains that are much easier to remember than the typical 30-plus character crypto wallet, creating a more seamless onboarding experience for users looking to get into the Web3 space.

"Unstoppable Domains exists to enable user-owned, digital identity for every person on the planet," said Sandy Carter, SVP of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. "We're thrilled to partner with Permission to give more people the power to own their data on Web3."

This week, active Permission users will receive an email from Permission with a unique code, which they can use to claim their free domain on the Unstoppable Domains website.

To stay up to date with company and product developments, please visit Permission.io's Twitter , Reddit , Discord , Medium , LinkedIn , or visit www.permission.io .

ABOUT PERMISSION.IO

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission-based, Web3 advertising. The company has created the ASK Coin, a tokenized reward that empowers consumers to opt-in, own and monetize their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. Advertisers reward consumers with ASK for interacting with brands and content, building loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit http://www.permission.io

ABOUT UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers NFT domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 200 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

Media contact:

Alexandra Domecq

[email protected]

19293546055

SOURCE Permission.io; Unstoppable Domains