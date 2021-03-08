Permit Us Now Celebrates Women in Construction Week - March 7 to 13, 2021

HOUSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permit Us Now, a building permit expediting firm covering Texas and with a national presence, has announced its commitment to support National Women in Construction Week. Started in 1953, this women's event recognizes the role and contributions that women make in construction. March 7 to 13, 2021 is this year's designated week with a focus to Connect, Collaborate and Construct.

Helen Callier, President of Permit Us Now reviewing set of construction plans to remodel commercial tenant space in Houston, Texas.

This marks the first year Permit Us Now is joining Women in Construction Week and will be highlighting a profile of their President along with featuring an interview with local Houston area women in construction from the Houston Airport System, a key market of Permit Us Now's.

"We are truly excited to celebrate Women in Construction Week and are grateful for the opportunity to highlight the contributions of women in construction." Helen Callier, President of Permit Us Now

"Our President of Permit Us Now serves as a role model for many girls and young women envisioning possible careers in construction; and we're so happy Permit Us Now continues to thrive with Helen's leadership that is creating opportunities for women to join our team." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager, Permit Us Now

Women make-up 10.9% of the U.S. Construction workforce according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. Most women are in sales, office administration and management type of roles; and with a known shortage of construction workers in the U.S., there are plenty of paths to other positions open to women.

Permit Us Now staff will be participating in a WIC Breakfast and Learn event hosted by Walsh in Houston, Texas. Also, PermitUsNow is a recognized leader in the construction industry that writes helpful articles in Subcontractors USA and permitusnow.com on building permitting.

About Permit Us Now

Founded in September 2016, Permit Us Now is the go-to one-stop building permitting firm that helps Architects, Engineers and Contractors to save time and money plus start construction in a timely manner. Permit Us Now covers over 400 jurisdictions in Texas and expedites permits in LA, AR, OH and in other states. Permit Us Now has offices in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas. Permit Us Now manages permitting from design phase to close out for commercial, institutional, and residential projects with a team of recognized experts. Permit Us Now was also recently recognized by H-E-B Grocery as a Success Story and by Subcontractors USA for innovation in the construction industry.

Through its parent company, Permit Us Now is a certified minority and woman-owned business through the City of Houston and NMSDC. Clients of Permit Us Now include H-E-B, JOERIS, Burns and McDonnell, United Airlines, Crystal Clean, Brake Check, and CVS.

Learn more on Permit Us Now, LLC, visit http://www.permitusnow.com or follow @permitusnow, on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Len Lavelle, Communication Specialist



281.361.5809 Office | [email protected]

SOURCE Permit Us Now

Related Links

http://www.permitusnow.com

