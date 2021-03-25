Permit Us Now Featured by H-E-B Grocery as Diverse Supplier Success Story

HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permit Us Now, a building permitting expediting firm, was selected by HEB, one of the largest independent grocery chains in the U.S., to be featured in a video on HEB's Supplier Diversity website as a small and diverse supplier success story. Permit Us Now has managed over 300 building permits for HEB since 2017 and has been instrumental in saving HEB time and money.

Recently launched, the Permit Us Now story has inspired many small businesses visiting HEB's Supplier Diversity website. The featured video highlights two key points: 1) Partnership with HEB has helped to grow Permit Us Now's business even during the pandemic; and 2) Doing business with HEB, enabled Permit Us Now to give time and monetary contributions to the communities in which they live and work.

"Permit Us Now is the epitome of a great H-E-B partner. They consistently deliver building permits in a timely manner with helps H-E-B to save money and ultimately, to provide the ideal shopping experience for our customers in Texas." Crystal Royal, H-E-B, Manager of Diversity

Permit Us Now also played a key role in helping HEB permit about 60 projects across the state of Texas in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. From expanding curbsides and meal simples, Permit Us Now services helped HEB to meet customer demands.

"It means a lot to us to be recognized by HEB; and this is a reflection of our team's commitment to save money; and be innovative in navigating jurisdictions to pull permits fast. We are truly grateful for HEB's business." Helen Callier, President of Permit Us Now

Building permitting can be one of the most frustrating aspects of any construction project. And when operating in an industry that typically has 1% to 2% margins, as in the grocery industry, every dollar that can be saved is critical to the bottom line and in satisfying customers needs. With offices in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Permit Us Now covers the state of Texas for HEB with a team of building code experts that are passionate about saving clients' time and money plus removing the pain with building permits.

About Permit Us Now

Founded in September 2016, Permit Us Now is the go-to one-stop building permitting firm that helps Architects, Engineers and Contractors to save time and money plus start construction in a timely manner. Permit Us Now covers over 400 jurisdictions in Texas and has a national presence. Permit Us Now has offices in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas. Permit Us Now manages permitting from design phase to close out for commercial, institutional, and residential projects with a team of recognized experts. Permit Us Now was also recently recognized by Subcontractors USA for innovation in the construction industry.

Through its parent company, Permit Us Now is a certified minority and woman-owned business. Clients of Permit Us Now include H-E-B, JOERIS, Burns and McDonnell, United Airlines, Planet Fitness, Brake Check, and CVS.

