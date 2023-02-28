PermitUsNow President Helen Callier to Serve as Mistress of Ceremony for Harris County's First Annual MWBE Summit with SBA

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permit expediting firm, is proud to announce that its president, Helen Callier, has been selected to serve as Mistress of Ceremony for the first annual Harris County Minority/Women-Owned Small Business Enterprise (MWBE) Summit. This event is also in collaboration with the Small Business Administration (SBA) Houston District Office and the Harris County Department of Economic Equity and Opportunity. Remarks will be provided by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and by Edward "Ted" James, SBA Regional Administrator, Region VI.

Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow, a building permit expediting firm that covers Texas. Callier will be serving as Mistress of Ceremony for Harris County MWBE Summit with SBA Houston District Office Harris County MWBE Summit presented by Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Ted James, SBA Region VI Administrator

Minority and women-owned businesses play a key role in the Houston area economy and events like this summit assist small businesses in making connections, obtaining information about upcoming contracts, and learning about the benefits of certification. Lone Star Community College, Houston METRO Transit, and the Port of Houston are a few of the local government agencies that will be participating in this year's MWBE Summit. Small businesses will have the opportunity to network with key agencies' staff at this event.

"It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to be Mistress of Ceremony for this first annual Harris County MWBE Summit with the SBA Houston District Office and collaborative partners. As a certified MWBE and SBA 8a firm, I realize the value that these kinds of events provide to small businesses. Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow stated.

The U.S. Federal government is the largest buying customer in the world spending approximately $650 billion in products and services each year. This market along with the hundreds of millions to billions of dollars spent via local agencies contracts presents vast amount of opportunities for small businesses to grow.

Callier is a key contributor in the business community and often participates in industry conferences as a panel moderator, Emcee, or keynote speaker. Helen will be moderating an Aviation panel during an upcoming U.S. DOT Symposium in Dallas in March 2023.

About Helen Callier

Callier is the founder and president of PermitUsNow, a building permit expediting firm that covers Texas and other areas of the country serving commercial clients. Callier is also the president of Bradlink LLC, a minority woman-owned and SBA 8a certified technical services firm that provides program management, Architectural design and facilities support services to government agencies.

Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program and SBA's Emerging Leaders Program.

Callier was appointed in 2016 as a State of Texas Commissioner of Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to a 6-year term, was recognized in 2021 by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business, and as the Small Business Administration Women's Business Champion. She is currently serving as advisory board vice chair for the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and as an advisory board member for SubContractors USA News.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker, industry newspaper columnist, and a frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a permit expediting service that helps Architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com

Media Contact: Len Cal

Tel: 281.312.9981 | Email: [email protected]

