PermitUsNow Provides Tips to Homeowners and Contractors on Pulling Permits for Residential Repairs After Texas Freeze

HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, an industry recognized building permitting and expediting firm located in Texas, is providing practical residential repair permits to homeowners and Contractors in case of busted water pipes due to incoming winter freeze. Parts of Texas are expecting to have sub-zero wind chills and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has assured Texans that the electrical grid is ready this time to handle freeze.

PermitUsNow team members meet with City of Houston Permitting plan reviewers, inspectors and other permitting staff on a regular basis to discuss client permitting projects.

PermitUsNow knows the importance of being prepared for possible damage caused by winter conditions and to alert homeowners and contractors steps to consider when requiring a repair permit. Permitting tips to fix water damage and busted pipes are available at permitusnow.com.

"We're in Texas; and we know that winter storm Uri that occurred earlier this year still have a lot of folks scared of possible frozen pipes leading to water damage to their homes. We do what we do best and that's being a great resource share permitting tips to homeowners and Contractors if homes repairs are needed." Helen Callier, president of PermitUsNow commented.

PermitUsNow realizes that inflation has impacted many homeowners and it is our goal to help Texans minimize any future financial hit by sharing insights on when to pull repair permits due to busted pipes. For example, if extensive damage to pipes incurs and is over the minimum length of water pipes that is specified as minor work by your local permitting jurisdiction then a plumbing repair work is required.

If a homeowner decides to expand the scope of repair work and wants to move walls and remodel home, then a building permit is needed for structural work.

"We are happy to be a building permitting resource to Contractors and homeowners in Texas. During this pending freeze we want to minimize homeowners' concerns if they should experience water damage requiring a permit and avoid spending money where it's not needed. We're in Texas; and we're helping out where we can." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager, PermitUsNow

Additionally, PermitUsNow is keeping their 1.844.PERMIT.4 toll free line open during the holiday to answer residential permitting questions. Also, homeowners and Contractors can find helpful permitting tips at permitusnow.com.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a permit expediting service that helps Architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published a Building Permitting Daily Tracking Log Book to assist Contractors in managing their permits.

Companies such H-E-B, United Airlines, Clayton Homes, ATKINS, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com.

