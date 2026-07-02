PermitUsNow Recognized as 2026 Professional Services Champion at Subcontractors USA's Top 25 Prime & Subcontractor Awards

Premier permitting firm honored for helping owners, architects, engineers, and contractors accelerate project delivery across Texas.

HOUSTON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a Texas-based permitting and regulatory compliance consulting firm, has been recognized as a 2026 Professional Services Champion during Subcontractors USA's 13th Annual Top 25 Prime & Subcontractor Awards Luncheon, recognizing firms that have demonstrated exceptional service, leadership, and commitment to advancing the construction industry.

Top 25 Professional Services Award to Permit US NOW from SubContractors USA Helen Callier, Founder and CEO of Permit US NOW (L) with Crystal Royal, H-E-B Supplier Diversity Manager (R) at the 13th Subcontractors USA Top 25 Primes and Subcontractors Luncheon on June 26, 2026

The annual awards program celebrates organizations whose work contributes to the successful delivery of commercial construction projects while strengthening relationships among owners, architects, engineers, prime contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and public agencies.

For PermitUsNow Founder and CEO Helen Callier, the recognition represents far more than an award.

"Receiving this recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients have placed in PermitUsNow over the past decade. Whether we're helping a hospital open sooner, supporting a major transit program, or obtaining a permit that allows a retailer to open on schedule, our mission has always been the same to help our clients begin serving their communities as quickly and safely as possible."

The awards luncheon brought together many of Houston's leading owners, contractors, and professional service firms. Among those in attendance were representatives from organizations including H-E-B, Houston METRO Transit, McCarthy Building Companies, Houston City College, Tellepsen, and numerous other clients and industry partners that PermitUsNow has had the privilege of supporting in the Houston area and throughout Texas.

PermitUsNow has provided permitting and regulatory compliance services on thousands of commercial construction projects throughout Texas, supporting healthcare, transportation, retail, K-12, aviation, municipal, manufacturing, and mixed-use developments.

One of those long-standing client relationships is with H-E-B, where PermitUsNow has supported projects for more than a decade.

Crystal Royal, Diversity Manager for H-E-B, congratulated the PermitUsNow team during the awards luncheon.

"PermitUsNow has been a partner of H-E-B for ten years. They have consistently provided excellent service and helped us obtain permits quickly so our projects stay on schedule. I remember one project where we needed a permit immediately to keep a store opening on track, and PermitUsNow secured the permit in just two days. This Top 25 recognition is well deserved."

As Texas continues experiencing unprecedented population growth and investment in healthcare, transportation, retail, data centers, education, and infrastructure, PermitUsNow remains focused on helping project teams navigate increasingly complex regulatory requirements while reducing permitting risk and supporting timely project delivery.

Callier believes the award also reflects the collaborative nature of the construction industry.

"Construction has always been a team sport which is why PermitUsNow remains in-the-paint for our clients. This recognition belongs to every client, architect, engineer, contractor, permitting jurisdiction, and member of our team who has trusted us to help move projects forward. We are grateful for these relationships."

PermitUsNow currently supports permitting and regulatory compliance for projects throughout Texas, including major healthcare campuses, transportation infrastructure, commercial retail developments, educational facilities, aviation projects, and other capital investments that continue driving economic growth across the state.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a Texas-based permitting and regulatory compliance consulting firm specializing in commercial building permits, phased permitting strategies, jurisdictional coordination, and regulatory approvals. The company partners with owners, architects, engineers, contractors, and developers to help accelerate project delivery while maintaining compliance with applicable building codes and regulatory requirements.

For latest book published by PermitUsNow, visit The Real Secrets of Permitting.

For more information, visit www.permitusnow.com.

Media Contact:

Len Cal

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SOURCE PermitUsNow