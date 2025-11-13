PermitUsNow Founder Helen Callier Chosen for Morning Panel at Prestigious UTMDACC Pancakes with Primes™ Event on November 18th

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a division of Bradlink LLC and a statewide leader in building permitting solutions for architects, contractors, and project owners, proudly announces its role as a Silver Sponsor of the 2025 Pancakes with Primes™ matchmaking event presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and produced by B2G Victory. The event will be held on November 18, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Houston City College West Houston Institute Hayes Campus.

Pancakes with Primes™ is one of the region's most impactful annual gatherings developed specifically to connect Texas small construction trade subcontractors, suppliers and other vendors with major capital project prime contractors. This year's program holds heightened importance as UT MD Anderson Cancer Center continues advancing its extensive $10 billion capital improvements program, generating significant future contracting opportunities for small suppliers, consultants, and construction trade partners.

The event provides small firms with rare access to one-on-one meetings with estimators, project managers, and procurement personnel from some of the nation's top construction firms delivering and proposing on MD Anderson projects. Prime contractors scheduled to participate in 2025 include Turner Construction, Vaughn Construction, Austin Commercial, and several additional national and regional builders supporting MD Anderson's next decade of expansion.

In addition to supporting the event as a Silver Sponsor, PermitUsNow Founder and CEO Helen Callier has been selected to facilitate the Pancakes with Primes™ Success Panel, an engaging session designed to highlight small businesses that have successfully grown through winning UTMDACC contracts. As facilitator, Callier will guide panelists in sharing their unique journeys, key milestones, lessons learned, and proven strategies that propelled their success.

Known for her expertise in navigating complex permitting landscapes and her leadership in the construction industry, Callier will ensure attendees gain actionable insights and fresh perspectives they can immediately apply within their own companies.

"UT MD Anderson is one of the most respected healthcare institutions in the world, and its capital program is creating unprecedented opportunities for small firms across Texas," said Helen Callier, Founder & CEO of PermitUsNow. "We are honored to support Pancakes with Primes™ and to stand alongside industry-leading primes. This event embodies the collaborative spirit that makes our industry stronger."

PermitUsNow's sponsorship reflects the company's ongoing commitment to expanding opportunity for small construction businesses and strengthening supplier pipelines for major healthcare owners such as MD Anderson. With offices in Houston, Austin, and Dallas, the firm continues to help project teams move healthcare projects from concept to construction.

Registration for Pancakes with Primes™ is available online at B2GVictory.com/MD. Small businesses including trade contractors are encouraged to attend.

About Helen Callier

Callier is CEO and Founder of PermitUsNow, an industry-recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. Callier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Prairie View A&M University. She is also a graduate of the Goldmans Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program and University of Texas, Austin Red McCombs School of Business Program.

Callier, a former State of Texas Commissioner for TDLR, was recognized in 2021 by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Women Who Mean Business, the 2020 RHCA LUNA Houston AEC Firm of the Year and as the Small Business Administration Women's Business Champion. She is currently a member of BOAT, AGC, PHTA, other industry organizations, chambers and as advisory board member to Subcontractors USA.

Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker and a frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles that support Texans.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm that is transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America. PermitUsNow staff write and contribute articles for industry publications and have published The Real Secret to Permitting Your Construction Projects to assist Contractors.

